DeJONGHE: Freedom is for everyone

Had a COVID test pending surgery so am on strict orders to completely self-isolate until after my fifth colonoscopy in three years.

It all started innocently enough with a very late but regular check-up. Apparently, I grow big, healthy and benign polyps requiring a specialist. I think after five thorough purges, flushes and scrubs I have the cleanest colon in the county.

I tell you all this as a reminder, an appeal, to get any routine tests as they come due. Not just colonoscopies but mammograms, prostate, blood pressure, etc. Doing so will save you a lot of anguish and could save your life. Things could be far different for me today, if not for those five procedures. Personally, I would rather have five colonoscopies in three years than a colectomy or worse.

News stations all over the world are covering the freedom convoy. I find the moniker disingenuous at the very least. Don’t get me wrong. I support everyone’s right to stand up for what they believe, to bring awareness to a cause. Often making people uncomfortable is the only way to get them to listen. But you must remember your cause cannot jeopardize the health and safety of anyone else.

What I find disturbing is the idea of fighting for liberty by suppressing the liberty of others. The fight for freedom should not be just for you or for your own purpose. The fight cannot put others at risk. Freedom is for everyone.

I don’t think those living, working or needing passage through the clogged up areas feel their freedom is being considered. Consequences of the occupation interfere with people’s livelihood and could cause serious health issues or even loss of life. Causing discomfort is one thing; causing a critical life hazard is quite another. Residents and businesses for blocks around these protests are being held hostage for the very right being taken from them.