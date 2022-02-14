DeJONGHE: Freedom is for everyone
Article content
As I write this column I am in seclusion.
Advertisement
Article content
tap here to see other videos from our team.
DeJONGHE: Freedom is for everyone Back to video
Had a COVID test pending surgery so am on strict orders to completely self-isolate until after my fifth colonoscopy in three years.
It all started innocently enough with a very late but regular check-up. Apparently, I grow big, healthy and benign polyps requiring a specialist. I think after five thorough purges, flushes and scrubs I have the cleanest colon in the county.
I tell you all this as a reminder, an appeal, to get any routine tests as they come due. Not just colonoscopies but mammograms, prostate, blood pressure, etc. Doing so will save you a lot of anguish and could save your life. Things could be far different for me today, if not for those five procedures. Personally, I would rather have five colonoscopies in three years than a colectomy or worse.
News stations all over the world are covering the freedom convoy. I find the moniker disingenuous at the very least. Don’t get me wrong. I support everyone’s right to stand up for what they believe, to bring awareness to a cause. Often making people uncomfortable is the only way to get them to listen. But you must remember your cause cannot jeopardize the health and safety of anyone else.
What I find disturbing is the idea of fighting for liberty by suppressing the liberty of others. The fight for freedom should not be just for you or for your own purpose. The fight cannot put others at risk. Freedom is for everyone.
I don’t think those living, working or needing passage through the clogged up areas feel their freedom is being considered. Consequences of the occupation interfere with people’s livelihood and could cause serious health issues or even loss of life. Causing discomfort is one thing; causing a critical life hazard is quite another. Residents and businesses for blocks around these protests are being held hostage for the very right being taken from them.
Advertisement
Article content
Does yelling racist tropes support the cause? Does using profanity and vulgarity help? How does damaging private property, terrorizing and intimidating people benefit the fight for freedom?
I don’t think our trucking companies or any honest, hardworking trucker wants what is going on at border crossings across our country. They did not set out to have their protest evolve into an insurgency. A legitimate dispute has been hijacked by instigators and provocateurs to incite conflict and division. This will cause irreparable damage to a lot of people including truckers and all those who have honest causes for which they advocate.
I believe if you don’t like the rules, change them but this is not the way.
twocentsworth40@gmail.com