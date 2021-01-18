DeJONGHE: Find something you enjoy

Article content

What are you going to do to make this year better?

It is not the job of others to provide you with everything you want. No one else is responsible for your actions, behaviour or effort. It is not up to anyone else to make you happy.

Our world is replete with possibilities most of which can be accomplished during a pandemic. It can be as simple as taking up a new activity to become active and healthier, which is a benefit to you and those who love you. It can be as complex as becoming actively engaged in a global project that effects the environment to help save our planet. It’s up to you to decide how, how much and why you become involved in your world. You can make a difference in your own home, community, country or the world in your own way. The key is to put away the devices and participate.

Instead of faultfinding go to your local council meetings and learn how it all works. They are still available to the public by teleconferencing or Zoom or whatever. If you have questions regarding what’s going on or want to know the whys and whatfors of decisions made, get involved. You won’t always agree with the decisions but you will have a better understanding of the reasoning behind them. You will learn it’s not all about you – it is about all of us. It’s a lesson in putting others before self. Participate! It is so much more productive.