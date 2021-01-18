DeJONGHE: Find something you enjoy

Linda DeJonghe
Jan 18, 2021  •  9 hours ago  •  2 minute read
Linda DeJonghe, Two Cents Worth.

What are you going to do to make this year better?

It is not the job of others to provide you with everything you want. No one else is responsible for your actions, behaviour or effort. It is not up to anyone else to make you happy.

Our world is replete with possibilities most of which can be accomplished during a pandemic. It can be as simple as taking up a new activity to become active and healthier, which is a benefit to you and those who love you. It can be as complex as becoming actively engaged in a global project that effects the environment to help save our planet. It’s up to you to decide how, how much and why you become involved in your world. You can make a difference in your own home, community, country or the world in your own way. The key is to put away the devices and participate.

Instead of faultfinding go to your local council meetings and learn how it all works. They are still available to the public by teleconferencing or Zoom or whatever. If you have questions regarding what’s going on or want to know the whys and whatfors of decisions made, get involved. You won’t always agree with the decisions but you will have a better understanding of the reasoning behind them. You will learn it’s not all about you – it is about all of us. It’s a lesson in putting others before self. Participate! It is so much more productive.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Volunteering is a good way to use your abilities to enhance and improve the lives of many. There are lots of places – hospitals, nursing homes, schools, food banks, churches, etc. – where help is always needed even during this time of lock down, isolation and distancing. It costs nothing but time and a willingness to serve others.

You can shovel the driveway of a neighbour. Someone cleaned the snow plows’ donation from the end of my driveway last snow. Don’t know who it was but I am very grateful – made my day.

You can take someone a pot of homemade soup or loaf of bread, offer to pick up groceries or the mail for someone, phone to check in with those who are on their own, wear a mask when outside your house. I am sure if you try you can come up with something that makes a world of difference to someone. Participation at its best.

Join the theatre, a band, the choir or choral group. Nothing brings us together more than music. I sing and dance a lot every day. If there is music I am “harmonizing” if I know the words and dancing even if I don’t. I used to sing soprano in the church choir, many, many years ago, but after a thyroid operation completely changed my voice I can no longer make it work. I am really bad and I would never sing within earshot of anyone, but in the confines of my own home I am spectacular. It makes me happy.

Find something you enjoy, helps others and you will make 2021 better.

twocentsworth40@gmail.com