DeJONGHE: Doing something with my hair

Well, Santa didn’t bring me a new van, didn’t win the lottery, no Christmas turkey and dressing, and not much hugging and kissing on New Year’s Eve. The season was very different but pretty darn good.

Since I am following the rules I have to find new, fun ways to get through isolation. Every morning I have to check the calendar so I know what day it is but I think that is a common theme for many. Besides puttering, I like to accomplish at least one thing each day. Some days the big achievement is putting clothes on or doing something with my hair. You know it’s bad when housework and shovelling snow become recreational activities.

Like many of you I have not gone to the salon lately and am a bit frazzled with my hair. It’s too short to put in a ponytail but too long to do anything with. It also has a mind of its own, so depending on what mood it is in on any given day, I can sport Hermie the Misfit Elf’s swoop and flip, Keith Urban’s grunge look, Boris Johnson’s tousled coif or Andy Warhol’s slightly frenzied style.