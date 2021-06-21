DeJONGHE: Do you have your summer holidays planned?
Things are opening up and I am now fully vaccinated so maybe it’s OK to plan a restful and relaxing vacation this summer? Wait! That is exactly what I’ve been doing for a year and a half. Maybe I need something physical, exciting, adventurous.
Don’t think I want to be stuck on a ship with thousands of other folks who may or may not be vaccinated. If anyone got sick we would all be sequestered in those little, bitty rooms. I have a house and yard so I think I would rather sequester here.
Don’t think I am ready to fly anywhere with a plane full of people, who may or may not be vaccinated. The incidents of onboard aggression, attempts to break down the cockpit door, threats to take the plane down and refusals to wear masks make air travel very unappealing. I’m safer here.
If I decided to travel by car, never mind the price of gas, I would have to take my own food, sleep in my van or pitch a tent. You can’t be sure all restaurants and accommodations meet cleaning and disinfecting protocols. Never much liked camping when I had to do it so am not about to do it now.
I only love to look at and listen to water, not get in it and I can’t take the sun so beaching is not an option. Besides those pesky bugs, bees, mosquitoes and flies will want to join me and that’s a deal breaker.
Maybe I could finally go visit my sister again. She has been as careful as me (or paranoid according to a friend), hasn’t let anyone, including her son, in her house since last March and is now fully vaccinated. I think she likes the whole isolation part too much to break her modus operandi. It might have something to do with housecleaning, too, and I so get that part. We’ll see about that possibility.
Sightseeing is always good but many folks, who may or may not be vaccinated want to see the same sights, which creates crowds. These days you can find anything on the Internet and visit virtually anywhere in the world and you don’t even have to get dressed.
There is no appeal for me in shopping at the best of times and since I have discovered online shopping there is no need to go into busy malls with people who may or may not be vaccinated. Crowded amusement parks are not my thing regardless of vaccination levels.
I think I’ll stay home. The weather is lovely, there is water nearby, the chef is exceptional and the menu unlimited, it’s free and it’s safe. All those I love are close, there is lots of room to roam, to rest or to be active, a comfortable bed and no clusters of people who may or may not be vaccinated.
I think home is the happiest place on earth but I might do something really daring and dangerous – like get a haircut.
