DeJONGHE: Do you have your summer holidays planned?

Things are opening up and I am now fully vaccinated so maybe it’s OK to plan a restful and relaxing vacation this summer? Wait! That is exactly what I’ve been doing for a year and a half. Maybe I need something physical, exciting, adventurous.

Don’t think I want to be stuck on a ship with thousands of other folks who may or may not be vaccinated. If anyone got sick we would all be sequestered in those little, bitty rooms. I have a house and yard so I think I would rather sequester here.

Don’t think I am ready to fly anywhere with a plane full of people, who may or may not be vaccinated. The incidents of onboard aggression, attempts to break down the cockpit door, threats to take the plane down and refusals to wear masks make air travel very unappealing. I’m safer here.

If I decided to travel by car, never mind the price of gas, I would have to take my own food, sleep in my van or pitch a tent. You can’t be sure all restaurants and accommodations meet cleaning and disinfecting protocols. Never much liked camping when I had to do it so am not about to do it now.