DeJONGHE: Autumn air makes it crispy

Did those few days a week or so ago, of relatively cool temperatures, get you going? I had to close the windows, put on a flannel shirt and was forced to turn on the fireplace one evening even though I had on my woolies.

Don’t know if it was because it hit suddenly or I had been lulled into false complacency by the hot summer. I love crispy temperatures but it’s a bit much to crawl out of bed and see your breath as the frigid air billows in through open windows. I have not resorted to flannel sheets or turning on the furnace, yet, but did don a more wintery, fluffy housecoat to tuck my feet under, while enjoying my early morning coffee.

The summer heat creates a slowing down, a lethargic, more sluggish atmosphere conjuring up lazy days on the beach or under a shade tree, reading, resting, dozing. At least, that is what we wish we could be doing even if we still have to go to work every day. Our world does seem to slow down, become more languid with warmth. Hitting us with frosty autumn temperatures gets us moving again. It alerts us time is running out and we need to get ready for winter.

The chill in the air, the squawking of geese, the subtle decrease of daylight hours and the soft golden glow of the trees got me moving. I cleaned out eaves troughs, trimmed some branches, cut down some perennials, sprayed, debugged and brought in houseplants, cleaned and re-arranged furniture to accommodate the return of said houseplants, put away some porch and deck furniture and got out sweat shirts, socks, sweaters.