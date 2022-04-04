DeJONGHE: Are you ready?
It’s an election year so have you started your homework?
Do you research, just go with your gut, what you hear or what you have always done? Most of us do one of those four things, none of which are helpful in making such an important decision.
I know, “they” are all the same and do what they want regardless, right? Yeah, I have heard it all before. It is so much easier to just go along.
A closed mind doesn’t have to think. An open mind must not only think, but explore differing views, discern the facts, and discard the misrepresentations, speculation, and falsehoods. That takes work and we are all so busy we just don’t have time to take on any more. I admit I often vote for the person, as I perceive them to be, not the party or even the policies.
The municipal elections aren’t until Oct. 24 but the provincial election is June 2.
Do you know who is running provincially? We all know the basic parties and maybe even a few names of the candidates but there are new names and even new parties.
Jim Karahalios is running for the New Blue party. They believe in right-wing populism. Derek Sloan of the Ontario Party is a social conservative and right-wing populist.
From what I understand, right-wing populism opposes immigration, especially from certain countries, defends national identity and culture from outsiders and claims to speak for us ordinary folk against the powers that be. Social conservatism is pro-life, defends what they consider family values and, what in their mind constitutes, family, love and morality.
There are 17 other registered parties including, the Communist Party, None of the Above Direct Democratic Party, who believe in direct democracy, Northern Ontario Party promotes regionalism, Pauper Party of Ontario, whose philosophy sounds a bit familiar to us old folks and a few left-wing populist parties who are more economic based than their right-wing counterparts.
There are also some single-issue parties such as Party for the People with Special Needs, Stop Sex-ed Party and Multi-cultural Party of Ontario but I don’t think they have anyone running this time. There are also five unregistered parties.
It can be a bit of a mix and match proposition for most of us. We like some of this and a bit of that and the same for our dislikes so we have to weigh the options and balance expectations. It’s not easy nor should it be. We need to seriously consider if we agree with what the candidates and their party stand for and what in reality they can provide regardless of the promises.
We are always disappointed and no one is ever satisfied with the outcome or results but it is still in our best interest to vote for the person or party who best aligns with our beliefs.
Sometimes it is more important to seriously cogitate on what we believe.
twocentsworth40@gmail.com