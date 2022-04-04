DeJONGHE: Are you ready?

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Do you research, just go with your gut, what you hear or what you have always done? Most of us do one of those four things, none of which are helpful in making such an important decision.

I know, “they” are all the same and do what they want regardless, right? Yeah, I have heard it all before. It is so much easier to just go along.

A closed mind doesn’t have to think. An open mind must not only think, but explore differing views, discern the facts, and discard the misrepresentations, speculation, and falsehoods. That takes work and we are all so busy we just don’t have time to take on any more. I admit I often vote for the person, as I perceive them to be, not the party or even the policies.

The municipal elections aren’t until Oct. 24 but the provincial election is June 2.

Do you know who is running provincially? We all know the basic parties and maybe even a few names of the candidates but there are new names and even new parties.

Jim Karahalios is running for the New Blue party. They believe in right-wing populism. Derek Sloan of the Ontario Party is a social conservative and right-wing populist.

From what I understand, right-wing populism opposes immigration, especially from certain countries, defends national identity and culture from outsiders and claims to speak for us ordinary folk against the powers that be. Social conservatism is pro-life, defends what they consider family values and, what in their mind constitutes, family, love and morality.