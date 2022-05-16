DeJONGHE: Appreciating the gentle breezes, warm nights

Article content

We have waited a long time for it. Oh, we have had the odd day or two here and there over the past month or so but they have usually been followed by cold, rain, wind or all three. We complained a lot. I thoroughly appreciated the glory of the bright sunshine during the day, the gentle breezes, the warm nights, the new growth blasting forth all over the place for several days in a row.

I have the most glorious crop of wild violets blooming all through my lawn, a large patch of Creeping Jennie in the front and purple ajuga in the back, not to mention a child’s love flower, the dandelion, everywhere. Do you think if I let it all grow naturally I will eventually not have any lawn to cut?

Denise decided, last fall, one of my back gardens had become a bit obstreperous so she dug up the plantings and realigned the edges leaving a strip to be reclaimed as lawn in which I have dug, composted, prepared and planted grass seed. I am ashamed to admit I forgot to take in my hoses or even to remove the sprayer attachment over the winter so when I turned on the water, it gushed in every direction from everywhere on the sprayer, appropriately soaking me and everything in the vicinity. I had to laugh and went on to water the new grass seed with a watering can and sprinkler.

Unable to remove the sprayer attachment, my only alternative was to either throw out hose and all or fix it. So I cut off the end of the hose and added a new “male” end. I added the spray attachment turned on the water and I am proud to say, not a drip anywhere.