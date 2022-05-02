DeJONGHE: Anything and everything can be made into a reality show

It’s so good to be able to get outside and do some gardening.

I don’t really do much, leaving it to my sister Denise, who, by her own assessment, is a gardener in need of gardens to do.

I go out and help but I would never call myself a gardener.

I have learned my ideas and opinions, even when asked for, are never suitable or satisfactory to my gardener, so I just run and fetch, pull weeds, deadhead, load and take away tubs of refuse. Over the years it has become a choice between doing it all myself or just let her have at it. I chose the latter.

When Denise has done as much as she deems necessary, I make lunch and we sit and visit on the front porch. It’s a win/win, workable solution to fulfil both our needs.

Is everyone being inundated with scam calls? There seems to be quite a few about – grandchildren in jail, Visa charges or Revenue Canada sending Mounties to put you in shackles.

It slowed for a while but seems to have intensified lately. I let all calls go to answering machine if I don’t recognize the number and most just hang up. Anyone who actually wants to talk to me would leave a message.

Recently, I received an interesting one that actually left a message. The message said, “If this is you, press one. If it’s not you, press two.” There was no indication of who “you” was, who the caller was or a number to call.

It was good for a laugh.

These days anything and everything can be made into a TV reality or competition show. There is a set formula for all of them with the only change being the subject matter. Shouting, swearing, yelling and a customary disaster or two are standard in all of them. Some seem obviously scripted and edited which belies the reality status.