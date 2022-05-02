DeJONGHE: Anything and everything can be made into a reality show
It’s so good to be able to get outside and do some gardening.
I don’t really do much, leaving it to my sister Denise, who, by her own assessment, is a gardener in need of gardens to do.
I go out and help but I would never call myself a gardener.
I have learned my ideas and opinions, even when asked for, are never suitable or satisfactory to my gardener, so I just run and fetch, pull weeds, deadhead, load and take away tubs of refuse. Over the years it has become a choice between doing it all myself or just let her have at it. I chose the latter.
When Denise has done as much as she deems necessary, I make lunch and we sit and visit on the front porch. It’s a win/win, workable solution to fulfil both our needs.
Is everyone being inundated with scam calls? There seems to be quite a few about – grandchildren in jail, Visa charges or Revenue Canada sending Mounties to put you in shackles.
It slowed for a while but seems to have intensified lately. I let all calls go to answering machine if I don’t recognize the number and most just hang up. Anyone who actually wants to talk to me would leave a message.
Recently, I received an interesting one that actually left a message. The message said, “If this is you, press one. If it’s not you, press two.” There was no indication of who “you” was, who the caller was or a number to call.
It was good for a laugh.
These days anything and everything can be made into a TV reality or competition show. There is a set formula for all of them with the only change being the subject matter. Shouting, swearing, yelling and a customary disaster or two are standard in all of them. Some seem obviously scripted and edited which belies the reality status.
There is a plethora of home décor, renovation and building shows, cooking and baking shows, extreme living, matchmaking, hook ups, tumour removal, bungled plastic surgery, survival (alone, off the grid or naked) programs; house hunting, vehicle restoration, salvage finds, mining, hunting, fishing, catching snakes, rats and alligators demonstrations; erecting amazing structures with Legos and dominos; being rich, a housewife or married to an athlete is film worthy; the ability to tattoo, shop, design, sew, sing and dance (with or without masks) makes a good contest.
I could go on and am sure you could add to the list. Between sports, news and British mysteries, I watch a select few cooking shows, Ink Masters, The Voice and occasionally a home reno program.
I don’t like the histrionics that seems to be built into each of these shows and I don’t understand the attraction.
I appreciate when folks write to me to offer information, advice or opinion. Thanks James for the email. I did follow up with the research you suggested which was enlightening.
twocentsworth40@gmail.com