DeJONGHE: Anything and everything can be made into a reality show

Linda DeJonghe
May 02, 2022  •  3 hours ago  •  2 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Linda DeJonghe, Two Cents Worth.
Linda DeJonghe, Two Cents Worth.

It’s so good to be able to get outside and do some gardening.

Story continues below

I don’t really do much, leaving it to my sister Denise, who, by her own assessment, is a gardener in need of gardens to do.

I go out and help but I would never call myself a gardener.

I have learned my ideas and opinions, even when asked for, are never suitable or satisfactory to my gardener, so I just run and fetch, pull weeds, deadhead, load and take away tubs of refuse. Over the years it has become a choice between doing it all myself or just let her have at it. I chose the latter.

When Denise has done as much as she deems necessary, I make lunch and we sit and visit on the front porch. It’s a win/win, workable solution to fulfil both our needs.

Is everyone being inundated with scam calls? There seems to be quite a few about – grandchildren in jail, Visa charges or Revenue Canada sending Mounties to put you in shackles.

It slowed for a while but seems to have intensified lately. I let all calls go to answering machine if I don’t recognize the number and most just hang up. Anyone who actually wants to talk to me would leave a message.

Recently, I received an interesting one that actually left a message. The message said, “If this is you, press one. If it’s not you, press two.” There was no indication of who “you” was, who the caller was or a number to call.

It was good for a laugh.

These days anything and everything can be made into a TV reality or competition show. There is a set formula for all of them with the only change being the subject matter. Shouting, swearing, yelling and a customary disaster or two are standard in all of them. Some seem obviously scripted and edited which belies the reality status.

Story continues below

There is a plethora of home décor, renovation and building shows, cooking and baking shows, extreme living, matchmaking, hook ups, tumour removal, bungled plastic surgery, survival (alone, off the grid or naked) programs; house hunting, vehicle restoration, salvage finds, mining, hunting, fishing, catching snakes, rats and alligators demonstrations; erecting amazing structures with Legos and dominos; being rich, a housewife or married to an athlete is film worthy; the ability to tattoo, shop, design, sew, sing and dance (with or without masks) makes a good contest.

I could go on and am sure you could add to the list. Between sports, news and British mysteries, I watch a select few cooking shows, Ink Masters, The Voice and occasionally a home reno program.

I don’t like the histrionics that seems to be built into each of these shows and I don’t understand the attraction.

I appreciate when folks write to me to offer information, advice or opinion. Thanks James for the email. I did follow up with the research you suggested which was enlightening.

twocentsworth40@gmail.com

Latest National Stories

News Near Tillsonburg

This Week in Flyers