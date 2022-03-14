DeJONGHE: A glimpse and a teaser of spring

We almost saw the end of winter the weekend before last.

After a hard rain overnight and strong winds in the morning, Sunday afternoon felt like spring. I turned the furnace off, threw open all the windows and let the wind gust through the house with as much bluster as it could whip up.

I have two windows in my bedroom open all the time, winter included, which keeps the upstairs nice and fresh but it was good to get some good circulation of fresh air throughout the house. I love to have all the doors and windows open. I do not have air conditioning so I can enjoy those salubrious breezes as soon as the weather changes right through until the snow flies again. Fans help when it gets too hot.

Although things were really soggy and sloppy I wandered the yard, in my shirt sleeves, checking out the gardens and picking up sticks. When winter is actually over, I have much work to do. My gardener (my sister, Denise) left too many winter architectural interests, so cutting down perennials is high on the list. First, a layer of leaves needs to be removed to allow those lovely spring bulbs to get through so we can get the season started. Hope to have a lot of that done by time Denise returns from the sunny south and resumes her duties.

With the forecast calling for freezing rain and more snow coming, I resisted the temptation to bring out the porch furniture but I did sit on the back deck for a bit soaking up the sunshine, planning my gardens, mentally organizing for a June yard sale, scheduling time to paint for the return of the Welcome Back to Otterville studio tour in November and thinking seriously about summer holidays.