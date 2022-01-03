This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

I am sure there will be challenges, some a continuation, some new. Each test is an opportunity to learn and grow.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

tap here to see other videos from our team. Try refreshing your browser, or DeJONGHE: A few New Year’s wishes and thoughts Back to video

Yeah, I know, no one wants to hear my Pollyanna, look-on-the-bright-side gibberish. We only want to see restrictions lifted so we can to do what we want. I get it, I really do. I just know we have to be the ones to make the necessary changes to reach that freedom.

I have a few hopes, desires, observations and questions for 2022.

If the person who found my lost, unsigned lottery ticket, won any money, I hope you shared with others. A miracle is only bestowed free and unfettered if it is spread around.

I have learned a new word. It means beautiful, physical loveliness. Tell your sweetie they are pulchritudinous – if you can figure out how to pronounce it.

Maybe it’s an age thing but some commercials have left me wondering. I am way past my child bearing years but what would be the advantage or benefit of knowing you are pregnant “six days sooner”? Another is something about banking. Why would anyone go to work and brag they got paid early? I also have to wonder why one would need to wear a seatbelt to ride an electric chair up a flight of stairs. Do they also have air bags?

Many of us are willing to give people a second chance if we see meaningful reform and proven contrition. Why then are some repeat offenders forgiven everything? Why do we so easily forget the bad behaviour of the favoured?

The hollow, ‘It’s not who I am,’ ‘It was a mistake,’ or ‘I’m sorry,’ spouted by celebrities, the wealthy, powerful or anyone who got caught doing something they shouldn’t, are not often credible. Maya Angelo said, “When they show you who they are the first time believe them.”