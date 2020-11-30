Dealing with digestive issues

The drugs known as ‘proton pump inhibitors’ help those with serious stomach and digestive problems, but the risks may outweigh the benefits for people with less serious conditions, experts say.

In 2009, these drugs were the third-largest class of drug in the United States. They had $13.6 billion in sales, representing more than 110 million prescriptions, according to IMS Health, a health-care market research firm. Over the last 10 years, these numbers have continued to climb.

And while these medications have benefits for a vast number of patients, they also carry some meaningful risks of diseases that can be catastrophic. Proton pump inhibitors can have rare but serious side effects, including an increased risk of bacterial infection and bone fracture, according to several new studies in the Archives of Internal Medicine.

For years I struggled with heartburn. Notably, it was pronounced with my pregnancies and so bad that at one point I had to take my old nursing textbooks and place them between my box spring and mattress to raise my head and torso. I also ate antacids like they were jellybeans and occasionally took Zantac.

Even now, I am prone to the burning and sometimes painful acid stomach that almost always is caused by my lifestyle, my stress levels and diet.

Knowing this is the culprit, I can access the situation and make choices in my lifestyle that neutralize this effect.

If you have stomach acid or indigestion issues perhaps try more natural support for your body and mind with these suggestions.

Stress levels: When we are stressed our body tends to become more acidic. Stress is the number one culprit to most disease exacerbation. Find ways to release and let go. Yoga, meditation, outdoor walks, exercise, more sleep and so on can have huge benefits for every individual.

Diet: Diets high in fried foods, processed foods or unhealthy options can wreak havoc on your guts and increase production of stomach acid. Fatty and greasy foods lead to a relaxed LES valve, which leads to more acid making its way up the esophagus. Dairy and gluten can also be culprits.

Less bad habits: Smoking and high intake of alcohol can increase acidic gut and digestive issues. Cut back or quit. There once was a time when we didn’t know the grave dangers of smoking cigarettes. We do now. Quitting smoking might be hard but so are all the diseases that come with the choice of not quitting.

Apple cider vinegar: It may at first seem counter-intuitive, but many heartburn sufferers swear by apple cider vinegar as a highly effective method of heartburn relief. The reason it works is that for several sufferers the problem is not excess stomach acid but too little stomach acid.

Aluminum-free baking soda: It’s among the oldest and most well-known home remedies for heartburn. It can act rapidly to neutralize excess acid in the stomach, giving almost instant relief from heartburn pain.

Foods that assist: Ginger tea, hot water with lemon, and many vegetables and fruits are considered good for alkalinizing your system. This includes leafy greens, including parsley, lettuce, carrots, grapes, pears and apples. Other foods known for increasing alkalinity include watermelon, spinach, potatoes, figs, and bananas.

If your guts are wreaking havoc, there are options out there rather than popping a pill that comes with possible side effects worse that the original issue. Ultimately, we are all responsible of our own health and happiness and a slow and steady lifestyle change wins the race.

