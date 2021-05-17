Dandelions don’t deserve such a poor reputation

For the gardener, the dandelion’s go deep into the soil (it is said they will grow 10 to 15 inches deep) and will open the hardest and poorest ground. When the plants are cut and composted they can add nutrients to the soil, as they are rich in calcium, iron and potassium.

The yellow flowers are the first colour we see after the winter and you will see fields of permanent pasture and roadsides covered with the flowers. They pop up in lawns every year, even if you try to eradicate them. Many consider them to be weeds. But the flowers provide the season’s first pollen and nectar for bees and other insects, and the leaves and seeds feed birds, chipmunks and other wildlife. Later, the dandelion’s fluffy heads will be used by hummingbirds to line their tiny nests.

They are a perennial herb, introduced to Canada and United States by Europeans. The settlers brought dandelions with them because they used the plant as a medicine and food crop.

Dandelions have been given a bad name by gardeners who wish for a perfect lawn. But they are not the invasive weed most people believe them to be.

All parts of a dandelion are edible. It has a bitter, peppery taste. The root can be dried and used as a coffee substitute, as in the chicory family, or it can be roasted and used as you would use turnip. The leaves can be added to a salad, pizza or made into pesto. They can be made into chips similar to kale.

Remember – if using leaves, pick where there has never been any pesticides or herbicides applied.

The flowers can be added to a salad or makes a refreshing tea. You can use the flowers in making a good wine.

Dandelions have been used medicinally for centuries. They are rich in vitamin A, C and K. They can be used to detoxify the body and support healthy liver and kidney function. They are reputed to be an appetite stimulant, diuretic, anti-inflammatory and able to balance blood sugar also lower cholesterol. The sap/milk in the stem is latex. It is said to cure warts and can be used to heal scrapes and cuts.

For spinners and weavers who use natural dyes, the dandelion has many colour variations. The root with alum creates magenta, added to tin and vinegar gives a purple and the flowers produce a vivid yellow.

With this knowledge , perhaps you may give this so-called weed a second thought. It gives us our first glow of outdoor colour in the spring. Every part of a dandelion has been proven good for our gardens and our health.

I used dandelions as my subject as it is yellow. It is the colour of hope and Communities in Bloom and all gardeners are encouraged to plant all yellow. It is our hope to end the pandemic and get back to a new normalcy.

The Tillsonburg Horticultural Society has had a positive response to a modified Junior Gardeners Program. For any information contact Pat Zeyen. Send an email to patzeyen@gmail.com.

There will be a Zoom meeting for members on June 1 at 7:30 p.m. featuring Denis Flanagan. The topic will be ‘Gardening trends, new varieties and fusion gardening.’ Watch for email.

All updates to Society news will be posted on the website www.tillsonburghorticultural.ca and Facebook.

Stay safe, stay well until we can all meet again.