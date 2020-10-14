Crusaders battle back to win division title

Well, we made it through our mini season of Tillonburg Men’s Slo-Pitch as all division champions were crowned last week.

Many thanks to league president Chris Parker for his tireless work in making sure the slo-pitch community was able to have some normalcy in these crazy times!

A Division

Platinum Concrete Diamond Kings earned the title with a two-game sweep of G.C. Lounsbury Dirty Mitts Tuesday night. They led from the start in Game 2, scoring runs in every inning but the second to win by 14. Adam Thomson and Scott Balazs had three-run and two-run homers and scored three runs. Trevor Stuyt had a first-inning solo homer for G.C.

Platinum 16, G.C. 2

Platinum: Adam Thomson 2-2 2HR, Scott Balazs 3-4 2HR, Joe Thorburn HR, Nathan Peacock HR

G.C.: Justin Miller 1-2, Kent Collings 1-2, Trevor Stuyt HR

B Division

This series went the distance with Team Awesome emerging as the champs wining over Chaos last Thursday.

Chaos won by 10 over Awesome Tuesday with Ryan Carroll and Justin Clapdorp each homering twice. Carroll and RJ Peters each scored four runs. Steve Voth homered twice for Team Awesome.

In the final game Awesome went up by six after four complete. Chaos put seven up in the top of the fifth to take a one-run lead. Awesome replied by outscoring Chaos 10-1 over the final two innings.

Steve Smith had a big night leading the winners with two homers and a double. Pitcher Rob Smith helped his own cause singling four times. Chaos’ Nathan Boldt and Justin Clapdorp each were a triple shy of hitting for the cycle.

Game 2

Chaos 27, Awesome 17

Chaos: Ryan Carrol 4-4 2HR, Nathan Dacosta 3-4, Nathan Boldt HR, Kevin Listar HR, Justin Clapdorp 2HR, Dave Phipps HR

Awesome: Shane Hall 4-4 HR, Dan McRae 4-4 HR,

Steve Voth 2HR, Jon Nunn HR, Jordan Rooke HR

Game 3

Awesome 24, Chaos 16

Awesome: Mike Burgess 4-4, Rob Smith 4-4, Jon Nunn HR, Steve Smith 2HR, Martin Klassen HR

Chaos: Randy Miller 3-4, Justin Clapdorp 3-3 HR, Nathan Boldt HR, Ryan Caroll HR

C Division

Sluggers defeated Trophy Property Corp Expos for the second year in a row, sweeping the series Tuesday winning Game 2 easily.

They scored seven runs in four consecutive at-bats and out-homered Expos by four. Evan Bueckert homered three times. Everyone in the order scored at least two runs. Expos’ Keith Agnew and Matt McQueen had three hits.

Sluggers 34, Trophy 21

Sluggers: Pete Dyck 5-5, Nick Neufeld 5-5, Cam Bueckert HR, Evan Bueckert 3HR, Frank Harms 2HR, Martin Fehr HR

Trophy: Trevor Fleet 3-3, Dave Weaver 3-4, Wil Hanson HR, Craig Robb HR

D Division

John Beere scored runs in every inning to take the series clincher over Jokers Tuesday. They got things going early plating seven in their first at-bat and led the entire game. Pitcher Bob Long helped his cause reaching in all five plate appearances. Rob Stortz was impressive for Jokers with home runs in all four at-bats.

John Beere 26, Jokers 18

Beere: Bob Long 5-5, Jason Verhegghe 4-4, Mark Vanderhaeghe 2HR, Kalvin Smith HR, Cody Long HR, Shawn Brooks HR

Jokers: Rob Stortz 4-4 4HR, Josh Vandemeer 3-4 HR, Ryan Copping HR, Chris White HR

E Division

Brew Jays found out what the Crusaders were all about as they had them on the ropes in two consecutive games. Both times the Crusaders fought back to win – once in extra innings and the last game in their last at-bat to steal away the title!

Brew Jays took the opener by five. The top two in their order, Josh Knoflock and Devon Schultz, each scored four runs. Pitcher Henry Klassen scored three for Crusaders. Brew Jays had a chance to win in the top of the seventh, but went down in order. They were just three outs away from claiming the title, but Crusaders put seven across to force extra innings. Crusaders scored in the top of the eighth and ended the Brew Jays’ threat of tying it with a third to first game-ending double play.

In the series clincher, Crusaders tempted fate again falling behind by eight late. Once again they battled back and with two out in the bottom of the seventh Daniel Klassen knocked in the winning run. Abe Hamn led the winners with four hits and Ben Sawatzky had three. Brew Jays’ Josh Mabee and Mike Haegens had four hits.

Congratulations to both teams on a hard fought series.

Game 1

Brew Jays 23, Crusaders 18

Brew Jays: Tom Csoff 4-5, Gary Csoff 4-5, Devon Schultz HR, Derek Laforge HR

Crusaders: Henry Klassen 3-3, Abe Hamn 3-4

Game 2

Crusaders 12, Brew Jays 11

Crusaders: Abe Hamn 4-4, Daniel Tiechroeb 3-3, Abe Bartsch HR, Ben Sawatzky HR

Brew Jays: Mike Haegens 4-4, Josh Mabee 4-4

Game 3

Crusaders 12, Brew Jays 11

Crusaders: David Klassen 3-4, Abe Hamn 3-3

Brew Jays: Josh Mabee 4-4, Tom Csoff 4-4