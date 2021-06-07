Coping with a COVID summer: How to build resiliency in uncertain times
COVID, COVID, COVID. Where do we even begin?
The vast impacts of COVID-19 have been devastating to people’s physical and mental health. Many are feeling burnt out, frazzled and anxious.
Summer is a time to recharge, distress, and take some much-needed time off. But what will this second “pandemic summer” look like?
That’s the question Ontarians are asking now more than ever. The pandemic has brought about some unexpected challenges resulting in increased levels of panic, anxiety, burnout, and stress. Learning how to cope with the constant stress the pandemic inflicts can be extremely beneficial in supporting yourself and your loved ones. In fact, your mental health depends on it.
Where can you look for help? The therapists at Peachey Counselling and Family Support have developed a free community event, supporting individuals who wish to learn some valuable coping strategies as we head into summer. This workshop, facilitated by two of their therapists, Stefanie Peachey and Chris Martin, will be held virtually on Wednesday, July 7 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The workshop aims to empower participants through the identification of symptoms for anxiety and burnout, managing emotions, developing self-care strategies, and taking care of an exhausted mind and body. Participants will be guided through activities and discussions to build consciousness around one’s mental and emotional state as impacted by the pandemic and develop strategies and skills to cope with the challenges that still lie ahead.
Additionally, this group will provide connection to those experiencing isolation.
One of the first steps to coping with stress is to identify exactly what is causing it. Is it working from home, or doing online schooling? Is it the relationships in your life, and not being able to see your loved ones? Or perhaps it could be the ongoing social isolation or financial challenges that COVID-19 has caused. You may feel that you are more stressed than everyone else, and that no one else is feeling as worried as you. You are not alone.
Paying attention to your mental health is one of the best things you can do for yourself and your future. Learning beneficial tips and tricks to support yourself and your loved ones through this chaotic time can pay off in a multitude of ways.
We are here to support you!
