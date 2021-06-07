Coping with a COVID summer: How to build resiliency in uncertain times

Article content

COVID, COVID, COVID. Where do we even begin?

The vast impacts of COVID-19 have been devastating to people’s physical and mental health. Many are feeling burnt out, frazzled and anxious.

Summer is a time to recharge, distress, and take some much-needed time off. But what will this second “pandemic summer” look like?

That’s the question Ontarians are asking now more than ever. The pandemic has brought about some unexpected challenges resulting in increased levels of panic, anxiety, burnout, and stress. Learning how to cope with the constant stress the pandemic inflicts can be extremely beneficial in supporting yourself and your loved ones. In fact, your mental health depends on it.

Where can you look for help? The therapists at Peachey Counselling and Family Support have developed a free community event, supporting individuals who wish to learn some valuable coping strategies as we head into summer. This workshop, facilitated by two of their therapists, Stefanie Peachey and Chris Martin, will be held virtually on Wednesday, July 7 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.