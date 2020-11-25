Column: More factors must be considered before Xinyi vote

By Declan Kelly, Special to the Beacon Herald

Dramatically Different. As municipal taglines go, there could hardly be a more succinct or more apt expression of Stratford. Our city’s history of doing things differently now sets us apart from, say, Woodstock or St. Thomas. Or any other similar-sized Ontario municipality that once depended almost entirely on heavy industry as their economic saviour.

In the early 1950s, when other cities were clambering to expand their railway infrastructure, Stratford made the bold decision to establish a theatre where some of the best classically trained actors would bring Shakespeare’s work to life for North American audiences. While neither Tom Patterson nor any of that ardent group of early advocates could have predicted how fortuitous that venture would prove, they were trying something new and innovative ― and the downside risks were minimal.

Which brings us to the $400-million, 93,000-square-metre (one-million-square-foot) float-glass manufacturing facility that Xinyi Canada Glass is proposing to build in Stratford. “Chasing smokestacks” as a form of attracting economic investment in a municipality or region is neither new nor innovative. But downside risks of such a strategy are anything but minimal. There are extensive upfront infrastructure costs ― $13.4 million being the initial estimate to bring this facility to Stratford. Longer term, potential environmental and remediation liabilities can saddle future generations with untold costs, both economic and ecological. Think of the Cooper site, only with toxins and related impacts or health effects we have yet to discover.

One of the major objections raised in Xinyi Canada Glass’s failed 2018 bid to locate its North American facility in Guelph-Eramosa Township was the proposed daily water usage. We are told this isn’t an issue in locating the facility in Stratford, as it would be on the municipal water system. But that would appear to run counter to the city’s own QMS Policy for its water division, which opens with a commitment to: “Managing potential risks, promoting resource stewardship and source water protection.”

Attracting economic development and good-paying jobs is clearly a top priority for any municipality, doubly so when emerging from an economic crisis caused by a global pandemic. But using only those two metrics to frame the full cost-benefit analysis of the proposed facility is incredibly short-sighted ― and could have very long-lasting consequences. If we make this decision in haste, as council appears keen to do, Stratford’s economic and environmental fortunes could soon be, well, dramatically different.

Stratford resident Declan Kelly was a former arts editor at the Guelph Mercury and also worked on the news desk at the Waterloo Region Record.