Christmas is coming to Annandale National Historic Site

“Christmas is coming! The goose is getting fat! Please to put a penny in the old man’s hat. If you haven’t got a penny a ha’penny will do. If you haven’t got a ha’penny, then God bless you!”

This nursery rhyme, which became a Christmas carol, is so old they don’t know when or who wrote it, although the tune was composed in the 19th century. It is a good direction, however, to send your thoughts as the Christmas season begins in earnest.

Alas we will not get all the beautiful concerts this year, at least not live and in person, but here is something ‘Christmassy’ you can do!

Obeying all the COVID restrictions, Annandale National Historic Site [aka the museum] will be open for reserved tours!

Sadly, the whole of Annandale House is not decorated by volunteers this year, but the first floor has been spectacularly decorated by the Patty, Jen and Kathleen.

During a recent appointment at the museum I was given a tour of the work in progress and as usual I was amazed at the creativity not only in the house but also the Pratt Gallery, displaying ornaments through the decades!

‘Christmas on the First Floor’ and the exhibit, An Ornamental Christmas in the Pratt Gallery open on Nov. 30 with tours Monday to Friday at 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., and 1 p.m. Please call ahead to book your tour. Starting the week of Dec. 14, they will also have tours at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Cost for the tour is $6 adults, $5 seniors (60+), $3.50 students (13-25), $2.50 children 6-12, or $12 for a family (2 adults and 2 children.) Free for members. Call 519-842-2294 to book your appointment.

But that is not all! The Christmas Teas (Nov. 30 to Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. are full) and Adult Christmas Ornament Workshop have wait lists, but if there is enough interest, they will offer a second workshop at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16. Please call 519-842-2294 to have your name placed on the waiting list. It is $5 a person.

Space is still available in Children’s Ornament Making Workshop on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 10-11 a.m. (ages 4-7) and 2-3 p.m. (8-12). Cost is $5 a child.

Kathleen, the Culture and Heritage Programs co-ordinator says, “If you are an educator or a children’s group leader, we are offering the virtual Christmas educational program An Ornamental Christmas, highlighting the history of Christmas ornaments. We will be providing each participating classroom with access to a geared to grade level, pre-recorded digital tour of our exhibition as well as a teacher’s guide including discussion questions and additional information. Museum staff knows that a visit to the museum at Christmas is not complete without making an ornament, so we will also be providing pre-packaged ornament making kits (with instructions) for each student in your classroom. The link to the virtual An Ornamental Christmas program will be available from Monday, Nov. 30 until Friday, Dec. 18, so you can access the program on your own schedule.”

The museum will be closed on Dec. 24 to 28 for the holiday season.

A special thank you to the museum staff and Town for offering these events. Now if the rest of us do our part and our area doesn’t go into a code red, we can enjoy these very special Christmas events.

