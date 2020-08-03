Biggest opponent for MLB teams is COVID-19

Major League Baseball’s already shortened season could well become even shorter. The time might be right to pull the plug on the campaign entirely.

Like many other baseball fans, I expressed mixed feelings about plans to salvage a 2020 season. On the one hand, the absence of live sports on television was a little too noticeable for my liking, and the return of baseball was a welcome thought. At the same time, I couldn’t help but think that planning for the game’s return seemed a little too reckless amid the current COVID-19 pandemic.

And now we’re seeing just how reckless it has become. A whopping 17 players from the Miami Marlins have tested positive for COVID-19, and the latest news is that two members of the Philadelphia Phillies’ organization have contracted the virus. A domino effect has been created as a result of these illnesses, affecting six different teams. Major League Baseball has had to revise its schedule as games involving both the Marlins and Phillies have been postponed until further notice. The Toronto Blue Jays were among other teams impacted by these outbreaks, having been scheduled to play the Phillies on the weekend.

Major League Baseball had announced the Marlins wouldn’t be able to play until at least this past Monday. Whatever happened to the 14-day quarantine period? It’s a bit too optimistic to think the Marlins would be healthy enough to play by Monday. Continually postponing games until they’re given the green light to return is only going to break the league. Baseball is a game that’s played almost daily, and a layoff of four or five days at a time simply creates chaos to the utmost degree.

To make these games up, several doubleheaders will have to be worked into the schedule. As a baseball purist, I cringe at the thought of doubleheaders being pared down to seven-inning affairs. This is designed as a COVID-19 measure intended to reduce the players’ exposure to one another. It’s an honorable intent to deal with the health crisis, but I hope it doesn’t catch on upon the return to a normal world. And baseball needs to get rid of its ridiculous “put a runner on second to start each extra inning” strategy. That’s arguably worse than the National League adopting the designated hitter rule.

But I digress. When it was announced Major League Baseball would return in late July for a condensed 60-game schedule, it came with several provisions to ensure it could be carried out with the strictest of safety protocols in place. Players aren’t allowed to spit or give high fives to one another, but the games I’ve watched on television have focused on several of these protocols being blatantly violated. And then there was the bench-clearing incident last week between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros that, although didn’t get physical, had nonetheless violated social distancing protocols.

Players who get sore at one another can safely resolve their differences by simply tweeting, “Your mother wears army boots.”

The big problem with baseball amid this pandemic is the travel involved. Canada did the right thing by denying the Blue Jays access to the Rogers Centre and forcing them to play all their games south of the border. Can you imagine what it would be like to have the Miami Marlins visit Toronto?

It’s still early in this shortened 2020 baseball season, but it’s already a disaster. The right thing for Major League Baseball to do is simply pull the plug and write this year off. There are billions of dollars at stake, but the price on what could be innumerable lives lost is even greater.

