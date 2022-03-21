BEECHEY: What is really important in your life? 

There is much in our world I do not understand. Some of these issues have reared their ugly heads throughout the pandemic and especially with the invasion of the Ukraine.

Here is one: Why have we exported our own oil/gas yet import it from Russia? Where is the common sense in supporting, caring for our own people first?

If governments, which are obviously controlled by the big money corporations, had actually listened to the scientist back in the 1970s when they discovered how we were killing our planet, and started working to save it, we would not be still using fossil fuels today and killing the planet, no matter where it came from.

Most of us have no idea where our oil/gas products come from. But then we don’t like paying the prices of Canadian products do we? We want the wages, but we won’t support the products that give us that higher wage, so most of what we buy comes from poorer countries. But that has allowed us to buy all the other stuff. Clothes we don’t wear. Hundreds of channels and entertainment venues, music, games. Most of these things are not bad, but they are purchased and used in excess. Too many Canadians have become very greedy, selfish, extremely ‘me’ oriented and addicted to buying things.

Pandemics and wars have a way changing lives, and it could hit very hard very soon. Have you thought about what will happen if China sides with Russia in this war? What would be left on our shelves if sanctions against China kick in? So much of what we buy, including our food, comes from China. Amazing to think that these two countries could drop the free world to our knees if they worked together.

The pandemic showed how many people cared about others but also how many only cared for themselves. My cousin just died because of COVID and I found out yesterday a friend here in Tillsonburg has it. It is not over.