Article content This is a scenario I worked up to find out what a single Tillsonburg mom with children can do when she discovers a sick raccoon under her deck on Saturday and needs it removed now, so the kids and dog can go out to play. In Tillsonburg this could be distemper, maybe roundworm, but probably not rabies. However, we are in the rabies zone. She doesn’t have a cage, trap or equipment to capture the animal or a place to take it. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. BEECHEY: What are our wildlife removal options? Back to video She searched online for ‘wildlife removal in Tillsonburg on Saturday morning.’ The Town of Tillsonburg page notes, “ Tillsonburg’s animal control contractor does not handle wildlife calls (i.e. skunks, deer, raccoon etc.).” But they do give you the MNRF number for a trapper. Please note Hillside Kennels in the Innerkip area is our animal control contractor and only picks up animals on town-owned property and roads, not from home or business-owned properties. The mom called MNRF. Alas, they are closed on weekends, but she discovered on their website a trapper. ‘Go to Ontario Fur Managers Federation (OFMF).’ Also closed, but email sent. Monday, an email from OFMF says contact local MNRF office in Aylmer. Too late.

Article content All six wildlife/pest removal companies listed online for the Tillsonburg area are larger companies not in town. Messages are left by email or phone. By Monday, still no contact. One company did allow an approximate cost of $250 plus, but this was not a quote. There is no humane society in town, but they are not authorized to deal with wildlife anyway. Simcoe’s is petitioning their municipality to do something about this problem. The mom, now desperate, calls veterinarians in town, but that will cost $269 plus tax (minimum) per animal and she doesn’t have that kind of money, and how will she get it there? The OPP! Alas, they have no equipment, training or facilities to deal with wildlife and only shoot wildlife if a human is in immediate danger. It is rare that injured or sick animals ‘attack’ a human, although they may posture in fear. Most distempered animals are complacent and not dangerous, but who can take that chance? It is upsetting for anyone in town to hear gunshots, especially children. It is also quite a waste of time, money and resources to send an officer out when they could be needed for a human emergency. The mom then calls me, a wildlife rehabilitator, volunteering under the MNRF. I don’t have adult wildlife capture equipment, caging, heated facilities for winter, etc. And most rehabbers are not licensed to euthanize. I can’t help her with the animal, however I explain all of the above and tell her the symptoms were distemper, not rabies, and distemper is not transmitted to humans (but to check the dog’s shots are up to date).

Article content The mom’s choices now? Leave the animal to die, then bury it or maybe drag it out [not sure how to safely do that without equipment] and put it on the road for the town to deal with. Either way, that is long terrible death for the animal. Imagine if it had been hit by a car, crawled up your driveway, screaming in pain? If this was a dog or cat it would be an act of cruelty. In this scenario I did the research, made the calls, sent messages for help and costs. I was frustrated just trying to talk to someone, let alone get help, especially on a weekend. There was no help to be had. What would work is using municipal animal control companies already in place, who are available seven days a week to also pick up diseased or injured wildlife and euthanize them. Or have them offer a reduced rate people could afford. Or would a vet clinic, working with a trapper, do it for the town or be subsidized by the town to keep the cost down? Something needs to happen. The animal groups, OPP and rehabbers get too many phone calls we can do nothing about. Something needs to change.

