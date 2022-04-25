BEECHEY: ‘We had too many die, too many buried here’

Article content

“I’m a good example of wimen, back in the early 1800s. We was nobody, back then. We was either Pa’s daughter or our husband’s wife. I was Mrs. Daniel Weeks when the information about my life was writ down. No one can find my Pa’s name so I cannot tell you about my life, except I was born about 1802 in Upper Canada and my name was Mary Hawer.

“Nobody writ down my story and I don’t recollect none of that early time. I does know my husband was Daniel Miller Weeks, his father was one of them Long Point Pioneers and that is where Dan was born in 1801. They had land in Charlottesville Township and I figur’d we must have lived somewhere near, to meet Dan. Lots of wimen married young back then, but I didn’t have my first child until I was 25 years old. It coulda been that I married and my first child Mary Jane came right after, or coulda been that I married earlier and lost lots of babies. I expect that is so as I had a few losses between my three children that lived.

“I can tell you we was known by our husbands, mainly ‘cause we wimen was busy from dawn to dusk with chores. Tendin’ the farm and the house while we was having children. There weren’t many stores so we growed our own food and flax and sheep to make our own clothes. Ben was a blacksmith, so he was welcomed anywhere he went. He wasn’t all that tall, but my, my, he were a big man. His arms was wider around than my legs was! Pretty handsome, he was.

“Mary Jane grew up, married John Haley when she was 18 and had about 6 chillin’. Now my second girl, Cleopatra Ellen came almost 10 years after my first. Now you all thought I was unejucateded, didn’t cha? I couldn’t read or write but my Daniel could, and he loved read’n about all them dead people in history. Well, I liked Cleopatra. There was a women that people knew for what she done, not what her father or husband done. Now my Cleo didn’t much like that name ‘caused she got teased somethin’ awful, and sometime she’d use the name Ellen. She was a good girl she helped out with her little sister Maria Caroline.