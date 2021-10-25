BEECHEY: Truckers are true heroes
At some time in our lives most of us have been in the position of needing a washroom. It is often when we are on the road.
Remember the panic? The desperation? How many times have we blessed McDonalds or Tim Hortons because we could always go there!
Then COVID struck. No bathrooms when we had to travel.
I recall when one of our most important front-line heroes, the truckers, those who deliver everything we need, brought to our attention the lack of facilities. Obviously it was a bigger problem for them as they travel such long distances.
Did you know that they were also denied washrooms at pickup and delivery destinations? How could they get food when you can’t take a transport or walk through takeout?
Did you know some long-term drivers haven’t seen their families for fear of infecting the children?
If we think the stress of COVID has been difficult, consider what they are going through. Thank goodness the government is finally changing the situation.
But there has long been another problem inside and outside the industry which shows how racist Canadians can be. A June 15, 2020, a poll by CityNews noted, “More than two-thirds of Canadians believe discrimination is common in the country and another 61 per cent think systemic or institutional racism exists in Canada.”
On www.trucknews.com (April 20, 2020), it suggested racism is directed toward immigrants due to fears about job security. And there is a lack of socialization. Immigrants come to a new country hoping to be welcomed, get jobs and make friends socializing at work and in the community. There is no excuse not to welcome any stranger today, for even with COVID you can still be welcoming at two metres apart.
I find it amazing that Canadians malign immigrants who are doing jobs they refuse to do. Where would this country be with out them? Today, too many Canadians are still saying they are stealing Canadian jobs. Really? Have you not seen how many ‘hiring’ signs are available for all kinds of jobs even around Tillsonburg? There are jobs of all nature out there right now.
The trucking industry is also in desperate need of workers. CBC News noted on Oct. 4, 2021 that “According to projections from Trucking HR Canada, the country needs to hire about 17,230 new truck drivers per year up until 2025 to keep up with demand.” Those who are still working are exhausted.
That could be a problem considering it took the government and the industry nearly two years to get bathroom rights. COVID is relaxing but it doesn’t mean it is over.
From friends in trucking, I know there are a multitude of problems which I admit I know nothing about. But after reading about the situation I have learned that it seems well past time for government, employers and employees and whomever else, need to get these problems resolved before there is a strike and we have no deliveries at all.
Truckers are not only a front-line industry they are an essential industry. Really, how will you get your toilet paper, let alone food or shoes, without them? This industry requires a big fix to change the conditions, safety concerns and our attitudes to get more people to apply for the jobs that need to be filled right now, let alone 2025.
It is time for everyone to start thinking of others. We need to stop griping about the size the trucks on the roads or who is driving them and start thanking them for giving up so much for us. In my books they are true heroes!