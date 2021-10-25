BEECHEY: Truckers are true heroes

At some time in our lives most of us have been in the position of needing a washroom. It is often when we are on the road.

Remember the panic? The desperation? How many times have we blessed McDonalds or Tim Hortons because we could always go there!

Then COVID struck. No bathrooms when we had to travel.

I recall when one of our most important front-line heroes, the truckers, those who deliver everything we need, brought to our attention the lack of facilities. Obviously it was a bigger problem for them as they travel such long distances.

Did you know that they were also denied washrooms at pickup and delivery destinations? How could they get food when you can’t take a transport or walk through takeout?

Did you know some long-term drivers haven’t seen their families for fear of infecting the children?

If we think the stress of COVID has been difficult, consider what they are going through. Thank goodness the government is finally changing the situation.

But there has long been another problem inside and outside the industry which shows how racist Canadians can be. A June 15, 2020, a poll by CityNews noted, “More than two-thirds of Canadians believe discrimination is common in the country and another 61 per cent think systemic or institutional racism exists in Canada.”

On www.trucknews.com (April 20, 2020), it suggested racism is directed toward immigrants due to fears about job security. And there is a lack of socialization. Immigrants come to a new country hoping to be welcomed, get jobs and make friends socializing at work and in the community. There is no excuse not to welcome any stranger today, for even with COVID you can still be welcoming at two metres apart.