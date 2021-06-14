BEECHEY: Trail trees were roads of the past

Article content

Have you ever wondered how the Indigenous peoples travelled through the forests after they left the waterways, through the towering trees and bush that rarely let the sun through its canopy?

If some of the 600 people that lived in Tillsonburg’s native village back in the 1400s wanted to visit family and friends regularly at the village near modern-day Brantford, how did they do that with no roads, compasses or GPS? One way was by marking trees or blazing paths with a variety of symbols.

The other way was trail trees.

In 1825, George Tillson was led by an Indigenous person from Normandale to the spot on the Otter Creek that merged with two other creeks. Did they use trail trees to travel to where his town stands today? How did others follow or find there way here?

I was recently contacted by a friend who recognized a trail tree in one of our subdivision parkettes. Most people would think it is just as weirdly deformed tree, but it is not, as it is actually pointing the direction to take until the next rise in land where another tree would be found pointing the way to continue. In some cases it could also point to water or an area with something travellers would need. They were the roads of the past across North America for explorers, immigrants and settlers.