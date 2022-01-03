BEECHEY: This is our last chance

What if there was no more alcohol or recreational drugs available in eight years?

No more fine wines, beers, smooth whisky, not even homemade hooch. Recreational drugs, even marijuana, will be all gone. I am not talking restricted or outlawed but simply and forever gone.

Don’t plan on rum-running from another country or stocking up because in this scenario absolutely no one would ever be able produce our beloved booze and fun drugs ever again anywhere in the world! They would simply – be – gone.

This is about perspective. If the above scenario was true, the entire world would demand this catastrophe be stopped! Okay, you might not drink, so substitute whatever beverage you hold dear; knowing it will gone forever, and its absence will radically change the future.

Would you not fight and do anything you could to stop it from happening?

Yet, you have received multiple warnings about the 2030 deadline to stop the climate change and you have been experiencing it. Yes, you. It’s on our individual heads to learn more and do something about it even if it is only to push those who should be doing it.

Please take the following message from the David Suzuki Foundation very personally, then go and learn what to do and how to do it. ( https://davidsuzuki.org/our-work/ )

“Top climate scientists issued a “code red for humanity” recently, warning that this is our last chance to implement the transformational changes necessary to keep warming below 1.5 C and avoid the most dangerous impacts of climate chaos. Canada’s climate targets are still critically insufficient to do our fair share on the global scale and we are the only G7 country whose emissions have increased since the Paris Agreement was signed.”