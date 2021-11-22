Article content

During the Monarch Ultra Butterfly run, Joan Gamey-Langrell came to meet the runners and offered to sell her book, For The Love Of The Monarch Butterfly, giving a portion to the group. Alas, due to unforeseen circumstance, she was unable to do so.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. BEECHEY: Thank you local heroes Back to video

Joan, who was a teacher at St. Joseph’s Catholic Elementary School in Tillsonburg, authored an interactive book to teach children about butterflies and how to help them. Your family, clubs or schools could all use this book! Winter is a great time to plan projects for the spring. Please check the price ($12.50) and direct questions to Joan at 519-688-3756. Thank you Joan.

Tillsonburg’s Trash Angels, who have been keeping our town very clean, are slowly finding each other, sharing information and helping each other with larger clean-ups. But they can’t get the grocery carts and tires out of the creeks. Town staff are super, but I don’t think they have the boat to pull all the garbage out! Worse, even if garbage cans are available some trashy people can’t be bothered walking over to it. Parks and parking lots are the worst. Are we going to have to pay through our taxes to put up no littering signs? Really?

One of the hardest things for the Angels to pick up are your toxic cigarette butts. If you smoke, carry a container that you can put your butts in, take them home and dispose of them properly. Don’t ask me where, it is your responsibility to learn.

Gum chewers please do the same thing! Better still, start chewing natural, biodegradable gum! What you leave on sidewalks smells good but is toxic to all animals; you’re chewing synthetic plastics! Read about it.