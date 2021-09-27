BEECHEY: Six Graves in the Village opened my heart

My father was devastated when he went to sign up with the RCAF for the Second World War and they rejected him.

He had tuberculosis, but that disease did not stop him from writing to so many of his friends and former high school classmates all through the war, even when he was in the sanitorium.

My brother and I grew up hearing all their wartime stories but one, those of his brother, Sidney Allan George Turner. Dad was jealous as Uncle Sid was accepted for the RCAF, became a pilot and set off overseas to fight the enemy!

I saw the telegrams to Grandma Turner, that Uncle Sid was missing and then dead. I saw his medals posthumously given to Grandma including her Silver Cross for mothers given as a memorial to her son’s death. Unfortunately, she and my father never knew where Uncle Sid’s plane went down or any other circumstance. Only a few years before my father’s death in 1999 did I discover Sid’s name on an Egyptian memorial.

Because of Uncle Sid, I was very excited to read Six Graves in the Village, a true Second World War story written by Jason Pankratz about a suitcase acquired by Frank Moore, with bits and pieces of the lives and deaths of a RCAF bomber crew shot down over the Netherlands. These two men both live in Tillsonburg and have always been active in preserving history – Jason with our Tillsonburg Legion and Frank with the Tillsonburg Military History Club.

Frank began researching the tenuous links these few old artifacts offered, which led to new links, new places to research, new people to help find the more information and decedents. There were trips to Europe, where garnered new friends and finally removed the heartache of questions the descendants had.