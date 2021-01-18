BEECHEY: Silent heroes battle Batten disease

Article content
Every town has their community heroes, and we are thankful to the companies, business, service clubs, churches and other organizations who give both funds and their time to help individuals, groups, and clubs in a wide variety of ways and make our communities stronger.
Some you rarely hear about do extraordinary things. It has been wonderful learning about our silent heroes and now I have another! This couple – Mike and Debbie Gouin – has been giving their time, effort and compassion to assist with fundraising for a Canada-wide need to help about 12 children with Batten disease. Not a lot of kids because they seldom live to be teenagers.
A Batten disease fact sheet identifies Batten’s as “the common name for a broad class of rare, fatal, inherited disorders of the nervous system.”
Children suffer, “vision loss, seizures, delay and loss of skills, personality, behaviour changes, clumsiness, learning difficulties, poor concentration, confusion, anxiety, difficulty sleeping, involuntary movements, and slow movement. Gradually worsening seizures, loss of language, speech, intellectual abilities (dementia), and motor skills. Eventually, they will become blind, wheelchair bound, bedridden, unable to communicate, and lose all cognitive functions.”