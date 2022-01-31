BEECHEY: Rehabbers risk getting COVID from wildlife

Wildlife rehabilitators in Ontario were privilege on Jan. 23 to have guest Scott Weese, Chief of Infection Control at the Ontario Veterinary College, University of Guelph, at our monthly virtual meeting about COVID in Wildlife.

Here is what is happening. During COVID, rehabbers have developed protocols for dealing with the public. Research has rightly been on human involvement first but occasionally news broke through on domestic cats, dogs and hamsters which contracted COVID from humans. Cats are more susceptible with more than a 50 per cent chance of getting COVID from a human.

Now we are finally getting some information on COVID in Ontario’s wildlife. Generally, it’s believed most wildlife contracts the virus from humans.

Deer in Quebec and Saskatchewan had been found to have the Delta variant, but it has now also been discovered in Ontario and there is a concern they could be a reservoir, able to pass the virus back and forth to humans. Hunters should check out precautions for handling and cooking the meat.

We now know that fox squirrels get COVID, but thus far it is unknown if subspecies like gray, black and red squirrels can. Mice are the same as not all subspecies have yet had the virus. Cottontails, raccoons, striped skunks, mink and other mustelids have all been infected. Wildlife research is not a high priority so until more data is collected much is speculation. As rehabbers we will have to presume the subspecies could carry it and personally, to be safe, I will presume all mammals can.

The good news is that birds, and our species of bats, seem safe from it.

Chances of the public handling an infected animal are slim, as most are not involved in rescues or trapping. Symptoms for animals and humans appear similar, so if you must handle any wildlife follow the human protocol and wear a mask and gloves.