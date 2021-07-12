





Article content Where is a good place for a kid to go these days? A safe place where they can meet others and be part of a group? A sanctuary where there are no drugs or drunks; no screaming or fighting; that is not a gang and where they can find some peace; perhaps a needed meal or someone to talk to and maybe learn solid life skills?

Article content There are few club-like groups left today for the kids. Thank goodness Scouting is still with us and some churches still have youth groups, but so many other clubs have dwindled away. Sports are good if you can afford it and are physically able. We are thankful for what we do have, but these groups maybe meet once a week, or for only certain months of the year. What about the rest of the time? We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. BEECHEY: Praise for the Upper Deck Youth Centre Back to video We are talking about kids from every walk of life – having money does not automatically give you a happy safe home. How many kids are just lonely, bored with no purpose in their lives? There is a good place! The Upper Deck Youth Centre in Tillsonburg and other communities. Last week eight kids completed a five-day boat-building project. Yes, a real flatbottom rowboat, and the oars. They learned to work with each other and adults, sawing, planing, screwing, gluing, sanding, painting and more. They were a team, and they were creating something tangible with their own hands. So many life skills coming in one project. It was an opportunity most children never get and for kids that need that safe environment, this attention, this friendship, this chance to prove to themselves they can do something important, something even adults are amazed at, well, for some those five days may well have be a turning point in their lives. They had the opportunity to learn skills that will last a lifetime: commitment, responsibility, self-confidence, learning to work with others and the thrill of accomplishment.

Article content On July 3, amongst a wonderful crowd, the boat was launched and it floated! They did it! Kids and adults looked pretty proud too. In pairs they took their boat out for a row on Lake Lisgar. If you have never rowed, it takes a few minutes to figure out how to do it without going around in circles, but they did it. Family and friends were of course there, as well as other members of the community who were just thrilled to see the kids have this opportunity. David Vine, from Stem2Stern of London, was the master builder and supporter of the project and for the launch brought two other group-built rowboats to be part of a small flotilla of kayaks, canoes, Tillsonburg Rowing Club sculls/shells, Kinship 1, and two fleets of Canada geese! Tillsonburg Kinsmen Club partnered with Upper Deck in the project, and with Tillsonburg Rowing Club created a wonderful event to celebrate the launch. Kinship 1 also did a few tours of Lake Lisgar allowing people to learn how the revitalization projects, maintenance and future projects will keep our lake sustainable and a jewel in Tillsonburg’s crown. After 45 years in Tillsonburg I did not know we had a natural sanctuary at the far end of Lake Lisgar. You can see it from the bridge but not like on the water! Everywhere we looked were animals! A screech owl in the knot of a tree, dozens of turtles (most in rows on logs) basking in the sun, a muskrat taking something back to its den and a marvellous blue heron safe in the lily pads. Returning to shore we had a super, complimentary burger at the rowing club barbecue. What a wonderful day! To be outside with happy, excited people, to be in the sunshine, on the water, and especially seeing the product of a life-changing project and knowing that much good was done. I used ‘life-changing,’ a strong word here, for if I transported my life as a child with physical disabilities, in a loving home but with a dying and then chronically ill father to today’s world, Upper Deck could be a lifesaver.

