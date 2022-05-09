BEECHEY: Plant lovers unite on May 31

All green thumbs will be excited to know the Tillsonburg Horticultural Society’s 14th annual Garden Auction is back! Yes!

It is Tuesday, May 31 at the Lions Auditorium, Tillsonburg Community Centre at 45 Hardy Ave. Doors will open at 5 p.m. for $2, $5 and $10 tables of vegetables and herbs, plant tables and a business and community donations draw table.

The live auction starts at 6 p.m. with annuals, perennials, trees, shrubs, planters, garden decor and more. You can pay for your purchases cash or cheque only. There is an ATM available at the Community Centre.

Wait! There is more! You can also help.

I am sure you will be thinning out some of your gardens, so do not waste those wonderful plants. The Horticultural Society would love more plants or trees for the auction. You can deliver them directly to the Lions Auditorium the morning of May 31 between 10 a.m. and 12 noon. Please have the plants potted up and identified, looking like something you might buy that afternoon. No invasive plants, please.

If you are like me, with a black thumb, you could help by donating non-living things until May 30. Garden-related things like new or gently used garden tools, garden décor and containers (such as wicker baskets) are always welcome. They love birdhouses and bird feeders so if there are any craftspeople who want to donate, they would be very welcome.

Please, no plant material (plant parts).

For those of us with ‘black thumbs’ there is a draw table that features non-garden items, too. I do like plants, they just never live long inside or outside my house. But I do love lawn ornaments because they don’t die.