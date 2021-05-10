BEECHEY: Pick yourself up and be resilient

It is difficult giving up things you love to pay the bills but pare down everything you don’t need. Do you have a talent to exploit to make money? Sew? Bake? Crafts? Think outside the proverbial box. Try a few things, ask around who needs help?

Virtually every person during this pandemic has problems in their lives, perhaps not as serious as yours, but all difficult. Perhaps it is time to try being resilient. It is your choice to do nothing or try to change your situation and attitude. Do not sit and wait for someone else to give you your answers, figure them out yourself and do something. Complaining and whining only makes you feel worse … stop it!

What’s got you down? The pandemic? Health? Money? Loneliness? What are you doing about it? Whining? Getting miserable? Getting mad at the people around you? Just getting more and more depressed?

It is hard to pick up the phone when you are lonely or depressed to talk to family and friends, but do it. Stop watching the news for a while. Watch programs that inspire or make you laugh! Keep your mind and body busy. Get outside.

It is hard to wait for medical procedures but while you wait you could be making your body the best it can be by diet and exercise, so you are in better shape for your surgery.

Try going one day without complaining about anything! Instead, of complaining make a list of everything you have: friends, family, love, food, your health, a roof over your head. It should be a very long list.

I learned much from my chronically ill father, who was the epitome of resilience. We had very little but were very thankful for what we had. We never had to catch birds to eat like his family did during the depression. We knew there were neighbours and friends who had less and Mom taught us that giving someone a hand makes us feel so much better.

Music was a large in our lives and there were songs that helped to inspire. Remember the old song Pick Yourself Up by Dorothy Fields and Jerome Kern?

You can choose to bounce back. You can choose to have joy in your life, even when life is not going well. It isn’t easy; it takes a change of attitude. You could also ask God for some help. It is comforting to know that He is there beside you all the way, if you want. It made a big change in my life! But, it is up to you to ask. He gave you free will, so He is doesn’t foist Himself on you. It is your choice. Having ‘faith’ has not removed all my pains or problems but it has gotten me through them in one piece, with peace.

Like the song, which Josh Groban sang (written by Rolf Lovland and Brendan Joseph Graham), “When I am down and, oh my soul, so weary. When troubles come and my heart burdened be. Then, I am still and wait here in the silence, until You come and sit awhile with me. You raise me up, so I can stand on mountains. You raise me up, to walk on stormy seas. I am strong, when I am on your shoulders. You raise me up to more than I can be.”

