BEECHEY: New Road’s unsung heroes
Long ago when Tillsonburg was young, the village was surrounded by settlers farming the land or using our creeks to mill grains or saw wood.
Walking to get supplies or attend a church took a long time for if they had a horse, it was needed to work the farm. The roads were more like paths winding through the bush or around the farms.
For many folks going to town was a full day event and only done when necessary, which is why small churches and one-room schools used to pop up sporadically along country roads.
One such place was on New Road. Go east out of Tillsonburg on today’s North Street, which is County Road 20 then Kellett Road, all before Five Points, the first intersection east of town. Stay with me here… there are five roads that virtually meet here at Five Points – Kellett Road turns into Cornell Road at Zenda Line then curves to the north; if you turn south on Zenda Line, just slightly south of the intersection is New Road, which takes you east to County Road 13 at Rock’s Mills.
Driving east on New Road for a minute or two you will find the New Road Cemetery. Eugene Russell gave the property in 1871 and a white frame church was erected. This was later moved into Tillsonburg and a Tillson company under John Imrie constructed a church of pressed red brick.
A Tillsonburg newspaper report from 1907 remarked ‘the kitchen will be a great convenience with tea; meetings are in progress.’ It was recorded in the History of South Norwich by South Norwich Historical Society in 1983.
“There is an alcove in the front and a place behind the pulpit platform for the organ and choir. The pews are of Georgia pine, oiled and varnished wood. The basement is used for Sunday School, and it contains a kitchen.
‘The people of New Road are to be congratulated on the success they have met with providing themselves with a comfortable and artistic place of worship.”
It closed in 1984.
The cemetery borders a small ravine and on the other side there is a street sign for Union Line, which only goes south, and looks like a farmer’s lane. It comes out at Union Line on Potters Road (not named for the Union Gas station) at the big curve where the Otter Valley Playhouse is. Where it crossed the Otter Creek, there was once an earlier mill of which some of the old wooden beams can be seen under the water. Alas, the bridge has fallen apart so the road from either side only goes to the Creek. Union Line was used to get families from the south to the closer church and school.
“New Road School served the Union School Section and S.S.#10 South Norwich and S.S.#16 Dereham. The first school was a little framed cottage-shaped building situated on the New Road behind the site of the (later) red brick school. It was a “one room school with box stove in the centre and furnished with double desks. Platform in the front for teacher’s desk and black boards. In the winter there could be 100 pupils ranging up to 20 years. This was taken down in 1914 and the new red brick one built. When it was demolished in 1969 the bell was put in the graveyard.”
There are four men in Tillsonburg today, who for about ten years have gone on Saturdays to tend the New Road Cemetery. Carl, who is 83, and his buddies, cut the grass, taking their own lawn mowers and gas. They volunteer under Wayne Williams.
A friend discovered what these men were doing to honour the permanent residents of the graveyard and to help Wayne. They are unsung heroes who need to know that what they are giving of their time, energy and funds, is appreciated when the descendants of those residing there come to find their own past history.
It is also appreciated by many people, like myself, who love old cemeteries where you can learn about the people who helped build a strong foundation for Norwich Township and our own ‘Greater Tillsonburg Area’ history.
Thank you, gentlemen! You are the New Road Angels for caring and giving so much.