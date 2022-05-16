BEECHEY: New Road’s unsung heroes

Long ago when Tillsonburg was young, the village was surrounded by settlers farming the land or using our creeks to mill grains or saw wood.

Walking to get supplies or attend a church took a long time for if they had a horse, it was needed to work the farm. The roads were more like paths winding through the bush or around the farms.

For many folks going to town was a full day event and only done when necessary, which is why small churches and one-room schools used to pop up sporadically along country roads.

One such place was on New Road. Go east out of Tillsonburg on today’s North Street, which is County Road 20 then Kellett Road, all before Five Points, the first intersection east of town. Stay with me here… there are five roads that virtually meet here at Five Points – Kellett Road turns into Cornell Road at Zenda Line then curves to the north; if you turn south on Zenda Line, just slightly south of the intersection is New Road, which takes you east to County Road 13 at Rock’s Mills.

Driving east on New Road for a minute or two you will find the New Road Cemetery. Eugene Russell gave the property in 1871 and a white frame church was erected. This was later moved into Tillsonburg and a Tillson company under John Imrie constructed a church of pressed red brick.

A Tillsonburg newspaper report from 1907 remarked ‘the kitchen will be a great convenience with tea; meetings are in progress.’ It was recorded in the History of South Norwich by South Norwich Historical Society in 1983.

“There is an alcove in the front and a place behind the pulpit platform for the organ and choir. The pews are of Georgia pine, oiled and varnished wood. The basement is used for Sunday School, and it contains a kitchen.