BEECHEY: Nancy Tillson, the first lady of Tillsonburg

The way it was taught when I was in high school 50-plus years ago pretty much buried it. Dates and basic facts are required but more important is the understanding of what it was like to live in that time period. My health problems stopped me from working but I have continued volunteering with Theatre Tillsonburg and researching for Annandale National Historic Site for the last 40 years. I mixed those two to get the ghosts of our pioneers telling their stories in the Pioneer Graveyard and around town.

I love researching and writing scripts for them and I wanted to share one with you about Nancy Tillson, the foundress and first lady of Dereham Forge/Tillsonburg. She died this past December, 156 years ago and was buried up on Graveyard Hill (in the Pioneer Graveyard), one of the few to still have a tombstone.

Nancy: “I’ve been welcomin’ people to these parts for what seems like forever. It’s been many years since I was laid to rest here, so not gettin’ many visitors these days.

“When I passed in 1865, only three of my nine children were still alive, but I had lots of grandchildren. Could be that’s why so many in town call me Grandma Tillson. Or might’a been my biscuits. Everyone loved my bakin’.

“I also hear some folks are calling me the First Lady of Tillsonburg. Stuff and nonsense! First, that’s for sure, but I never lived like any LADY I heard of.

“When I got here in 1826, I’d come a long way from where I was born in New Hampshire. My husband George moved us three times after we married, each time start’n from scratch, and I do mean scratch. George came ahead from Normandale and for a year sett’n up his forge afore I arrived with noth’n, except five children, one on the way and my flax wheel. Least he had the log cabin built! Never did get one of them fancy Normandale stoves designed!