BEECHEY: Nancy Tillson, the first lady of Tillsonburg
What makes history come alive?
BEECHEY: Nancy Tillson, the first lady of Tillsonburg
The way it was taught when I was in high school 50-plus years ago pretty much buried it. Dates and basic facts are required but more important is the understanding of what it was like to live in that time period. My health problems stopped me from working but I have continued volunteering with Theatre Tillsonburg and researching for Annandale National Historic Site for the last 40 years. I mixed those two to get the ghosts of our pioneers telling their stories in the Pioneer Graveyard and around town.
I love researching and writing scripts for them and I wanted to share one with you about Nancy Tillson, the foundress and first lady of Dereham Forge/Tillsonburg. She died this past December, 156 years ago and was buried up on Graveyard Hill (in the Pioneer Graveyard), one of the few to still have a tombstone.
Nancy: “I’ve been welcomin’ people to these parts for what seems like forever. It’s been many years since I was laid to rest here, so not gettin’ many visitors these days.
“When I passed in 1865, only three of my nine children were still alive, but I had lots of grandchildren. Could be that’s why so many in town call me Grandma Tillson. Or might’a been my biscuits. Everyone loved my bakin’.
“I also hear some folks are calling me the First Lady of Tillsonburg. Stuff and nonsense! First, that’s for sure, but I never lived like any LADY I heard of.
“When I got here in 1826, I’d come a long way from where I was born in New Hampshire. My husband George moved us three times after we married, each time start’n from scratch, and I do mean scratch. George came ahead from Normandale and for a year sett’n up his forge afore I arrived with noth’n, except five children, one on the way and my flax wheel. Least he had the log cabin built! Never did get one of them fancy Normandale stoves designed!
“George was busy with his forge, help’n new settlers, raising buildings and later buildin’ roads, so the farm was left pretty much up to me. We grew, raised or hunted everything we ate. We grew flax and raised sheep to make our clothes and linens. Everyone wore homespun. I plucked geese for feather beds, wove carpets, and made candles from what we had. I do mean everythin’. We worked from dawn to dusk.
“The first 13 years was hard but good. After a few years our daughter Harriet’s husband, Benjamin VanNorman, came to started a gristmill. George then built a sawmill, started the roads, and people started com’n in earnest.
My sad times began in 1838. I made’m set out this graveyard when our daughter Tamsen passed. Not in the woods like the Hill child. Lots of littles died. Next January my daughter Harriet’s little girl died.
“The following year, 1841, was the worst of my life. Typhus was ragin’, and we were not spared. Two of my grandbabies went first. Then my youngest son, Benjamin, and my daughter Harriet. She left her husband with seven children. My daughter Hannah went in September. She never got over losin’ both her babies. Her poor husband took to the drink for a spell.
“In 1842… when I thought I could bear no more… I lost my daughter Maggie. She was such a comfort to me. Always say’n, ‘Let me do that for you, Ma.’ I grieved more than I care to remember. All the youngins died from the typhus or some catchin’ disease.
“There were no church but our cabin for all, but the good Lord helped see me through. We endured and good times returned.
“Wasn’t long afore our Mary Ann got married just leav’n three children at home. George Barker… let’s see, he was 25 back then. Don’t think this town would be here if not for him help’n his Pa.
“Edwin Delevan – that’s a mouthful; we just call him E.D. You mighta heard of him. He’s the smart one. Always knew how to dream big. And my youngest, Nancy Jane.
“Took eight more years afore the two youngest left the nest. Had a double weddin’ in our log cabin, overlookin’ the creek, for E.D. and Nancy Jane and next year George Barker finally married.
“We made a good life here. Hard working people came makin’ our town strong. Now it’s up to you to keep it a decent and righteous place to live.”