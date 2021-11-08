BEECHEY: Mystery of First World War photograph solved
A lovely woman was cleaning out her husband’s ‘collector’ stash and discovered a couple items that should be saved by going to family or a museum. Reading my column inspired her to bring them to me. One item was given back to a descendent in Tillsonburg but the other, an unusual photo, had no clues to its identity.
Her ‘hubby’ had found a four-foot panoramic photo of a First World War battalion in the garbage on a street in Hamilton, framed and in super condition. Excitedly, I examined it in detail. There was no unit or even a person’s name on the front, except the numbers ‘848a’ in the bottom right, from which gained no knowledge!
With a big magnifying glass I could recognize the Canadian Artillery Badge on most caps, as I had two grandfathers in the First World War, one in the artillery who at first was a bugle boy and then worked with the horses. This photo showed both horses and gun carriages!
Grandpa said the worst part of the war was the screams of the horses. Because they were so valuable to the war effort, they could not put the injured animals down until approval came from a much higher ranked officer. This photo was becoming more and more important to me … although Grandpa isn’t it.
I now took ownership of ‘my 390-plus boys’ and needed something from this photo to find a home for them. First, I worked on 848a. Most battalions were divided into Brigades A, B, C, etc. but I couldn’t find any artillery brigade with 848.
With trepidation the backing was carefully removed to find writing: “Mrs. W. Shi… and ‘I’m Imitation…’ Both endings were cut off when it was framed. Sigh. I tried to find Hamilton battalions with enlisted men named W. Shi… (with all kinds of variations). Nope. While the back was off my hubby took photographs.
Perhaps I would recognize the background vista thinking it could be the military training camp at Valcartier, Quebec. Nope, the hills were way too large.
I admitted failure and sent the photos to some Tillsonburg Military Club friends for assistance. Alas, we were confounded again. Where did they come from? Where did they fight? Where did they die and how many came home?
In honour of Remembrance Day, I jumped back into researching. I blew up the photos to examine the camp background in minute detail, having decided this was how to find the right camp. I knew of Borden and Petawawa, so started there. My boys were in a field with a gazillion white tents and in the background were some farm-like buildings of which one was a bit unusual. These training camps were large and fortunately there are camp photos from all different angles on the Internet. It was not Borden.
Finally, after many hours searching Camp Petawawa photos I saw the building! Yay! I called the Garrison Petawawa Military Museums and I talked Seana, who offered a home for the boys at one of Petawawa’s military museums.
Surprise! Seana researched immediately and they had a copy in their museum, with information on it, so we will find a new home in Guelph for the boys.
Seana wrote, “I can tell you that this photograph was taken in 1916 at Camp Petawawa. There are four groups represented, from left to right: 63rd Overseas Depot Battery (Guelph and London, sailed for England on Oct. 24, 1916), 64th Overseas Depot Battery (Guelph, sailed for England Aug. 24, 1916), 79th Overseas Depot Battery (Montreal, sailed for England Nov. 30, 1916) and A Detail, which is most likely a battery from Kingston.”
Mystery solved! Thank you Seana! And thank you, ‘Connie and hubby’ for saving the photo from the garbage and those who helped research.