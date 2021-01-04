BEECHEY: Most of us recycle incorrectly

Article content

What is the sensible solution to our recycling/garbage problems?

Manufacturers must be stopped producing anything that is not recyclable and must use recyclable materials, which Canada should be producing, especially as China and India are now no longer accepting recyclable materials from the United States and Canada to use in manufacturing.

Alas, until that happens, we will continue to be confused on what we can and can’t recycle. Tillsonburg is in Oxford County, so Norfolk readers, please check your county website (norfolkcounty.ca). Oxford has a poster which is better than the booklet they gave us (oxfordcounty.ca). Please check it out!

The most important lesson learned while researching this is the majority of us recycle incorrectly, to the point that often our blue boxes are contaminated, and everything in them goes in the landfill.

‘Contaminated’ can mean items were not cleaned and grow bacteria or too many non-recyclable items were in the box so the cost of separating the items is too great and they are dumped.