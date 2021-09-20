BEECHEY: Monarch Ultra Relay Run will pass through Tillsonburg
Article content
Butterflies! Finally, people are awakening not only to the beauty of butterflies but their necessity to our own lives.
Advertisement
Article content
Butterfly and pollinator gardens have sprung up everywhere as we now try to help the butterflies, bees and insects, which we previously condemned by eradicating their food sources, categorizing those plants as weeds and killing them with pesticides. Why? All so we could have nice, useless green lawns! Yet, while destroying their food sources we were dooming our own food sources!
BEECHEY: Monarch Ultra Relay Run will pass through Tillsonburg Back to video
Last spring, I wrote an article on the Monarch Ultra Relay Run, a 21-day running adventure through Southern Ontario raising awareness and funds in support of monarch butterflies, the rising superstar of pollinators. Since then many people have told me how they have put in milkweed and other tasty nectar plants. Some have actually been protecting the hatched monarch eggs during their 11 to 18-day larva (caterpillar) stage, amazed as the chrysalis (cocoon) is formed. After eight to 14 days they were enthralled when butterflies emerged! Congratulations to our newest butterfly rehabbers!
The Monarch Run loops through Southwestern Ontario starting in Peterborough (Sept. 19) and ending in Barrie Oct. 9. Each morning two ultra runners begin a 50-kilometre leg at 8 a.m. and finish around 2 p.m. Another two runners will pick up exactly where the first two left off and run a 30-kilometre leg. (I am tired already!)
The team will arrive in Tillsonburg on Oct. 4 coming in from Aylmer, probably stopping at Lake Lisgar, with an estimated time of arrival around 6 p.m. As yet unknown exactly where or what their welcoming will entail when they arrive. Due to construction on Concession Street West, they will now be coming in on Pressey Line, and taking the Veterans Trail to Bridge Street, then north on Broadway to Lake Lisgar (this is subject to change).
Advertisement
Article content
They are staying overnight and heading out the next morning (Oct. 5) from Lake Lisgar on the Trans Canada Trail into Norfolk County until it meets Base Line, then weave south into Delhi, then Simcoe, Waterford and resting that night in Brantford. They will not be on Highway 3 due to traffic concerns. Check the full route map at www.plotaroute.com/route/1422512.
With COVID curtailing so many events, this is a chance to get out and have some fun too. It is outside. You can do this in your bubble group, waving homemade butterfly flags or wearing wings. Your imagination can set the limit!
Carlotta James, co-founder of the run said, “Not only will this be one of Canada’s longest relay runs, it will also be an opportunity to connect communities across Ontario on an inspiring journey of hope and resilience that combines ultra-running and environmental conservation.”
Information from the committee notes, “This year’s run is raising funds for Camp Kawartha, a non-profit organization that offers nature education programming for youth. Almost $5,000 has been raised for Camp Kawartha through the Monarch Ultra’s fundraising campaign, with a goal of reaching $10,000.
“The team hopes to meet many Canadians who are also passionate about protecting the earth along the route and already have several popups planned to highlight communities involved in conservation actions. The Monarch Ultra team invites people to come out and cheer runners along the way, as well as to dress up in costumes and make signs for the runners who are running extremely long distances in support of monarch butterflies.”
The team will be sharing stories on their 21-day journey. Follow the Monarch Ultra on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or visit their website www.themonarchultra.com/ to learn more.