Butterflies! Finally, people are awakening not only to the beauty of butterflies but their necessity to our own lives.

Article content

Butterfly and pollinator gardens have sprung up everywhere as we now try to help the butterflies, bees and insects, which we previously condemned by eradicating their food sources, categorizing those plants as weeds and killing them with pesticides. Why? All so we could have nice, useless green lawns! Yet, while destroying their food sources we were dooming our own food sources!

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. BEECHEY: Monarch Ultra Relay Run will pass through Tillsonburg Back to video

Last spring, I wrote an article on the Monarch Ultra Relay Run, a 21-day running adventure through Southern Ontario raising awareness and funds in support of monarch butterflies, the rising superstar of pollinators. Since then many people have told me how they have put in milkweed and other tasty nectar plants. Some have actually been protecting the hatched monarch eggs during their 11 to 18-day larva (caterpillar) stage, amazed as the chrysalis (cocoon) is formed. After eight to 14 days they were enthralled when butterflies emerged! Congratulations to our newest butterfly rehabbers!

The Monarch Run loops through Southwestern Ontario starting in Peterborough (Sept. 19) and ending in Barrie Oct. 9. Each morning two ultra runners begin a 50-kilometre leg at 8 a.m. and finish around 2 p.m. Another two runners will pick up exactly where the first two left off and run a 30-kilometre leg. (I am tired already!)

The team will arrive in Tillsonburg on Oct. 4 coming in from Aylmer, probably stopping at Lake Lisgar, with an estimated time of arrival around 6 p.m. As yet unknown exactly where or what their welcoming will entail when they arrive. Due to construction on Concession Street West, they will now be coming in on Pressey Line, and taking the Veterans Trail to Bridge Street, then north on Broadway to Lake Lisgar (this is subject to change).