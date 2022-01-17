BEECHEY: Maid remembers working at Annandale House

Starting back in the 1980s I volunteered to help research Annandale House, Tillsonburg’s spectacular Victorian home of Edwin Delevan (E.D.) and Mary Ann (M.A.) Tillson. Today it is the Annandale National Historic Site.

The Tillsons built and resided in the house from 1883 until 1911. Over 100 years after they moved there I was surprised to find someone alive in town who had worked there.

I was privileged to meet Myrtle Morden, a maid in Annandale House from 1909-1911. She understood how a household was run and told us what rooms looked like and were used for. Myrtle was 15 to 17, an adult, when working there, and returned 73 later for the tour.

These are from my July 1984 notes when we toured the house and my comments for clarification.

What was it like for ‘Myrtle the Maid’?

Due to the nature of her chores Myrtle was restricted to the ‘summer kitchen,’ breakfast room, dining room, back staircase, linen closet on the second floor and her room on the third floor. Because of the strict order in those days there were many rooms she had never seen. Because of her age, she had not examined the physical details of the house as I wished she had, as she put it, “I was more interested in getting my work done and collecting my pay than examining the floors and ceilings.”

In E.D.’s time (as they are today) the ceilings were magnificently hand painted.

Also in the house was Mrs. Lawrence, who did the house cleaning and laundry and was M.A.’s nurse. These are the two that she remembers, however, admitted there must have been a cook and other help, but they lived out.

Myrtle helped in the preparation of meals (not the cooking), serving the tables, and ironing. She was never in the parlour but once served in the dining room. (‘peeking’ could get her fired.)