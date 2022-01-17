BEECHEY: Maid remembers working at Annandale House
Starting back in the 1980s I volunteered to help research Annandale House, Tillsonburg’s spectacular Victorian home of Edwin Delevan (E.D.) and Mary Ann (M.A.) Tillson. Today it is the Annandale National Historic Site.
The Tillsons built and resided in the house from 1883 until 1911. Over 100 years after they moved there I was surprised to find someone alive in town who had worked there.
I was privileged to meet Myrtle Morden, a maid in Annandale House from 1909-1911. She understood how a household was run and told us what rooms looked like and were used for. Myrtle was 15 to 17, an adult, when working there, and returned 73 later for the tour.
These are from my July 1984 notes when we toured the house and my comments for clarification.
What was it like for ‘Myrtle the Maid’?
Due to the nature of her chores Myrtle was restricted to the ‘summer kitchen,’ breakfast room, dining room, back staircase, linen closet on the second floor and her room on the third floor. Because of the strict order in those days there were many rooms she had never seen. Because of her age, she had not examined the physical details of the house as I wished she had, as she put it, “I was more interested in getting my work done and collecting my pay than examining the floors and ceilings.”
In E.D.’s time (as they are today) the ceilings were magnificently hand painted.
Also in the house was Mrs. Lawrence, who did the house cleaning and laundry and was M.A.’s nurse. These are the two that she remembers, however, admitted there must have been a cook and other help, but they lived out.
Myrtle helped in the preparation of meals (not the cooking), serving the tables, and ironing. She was never in the parlour but once served in the dining room. (‘peeking’ could get her fired.)
On the second floor, Myrtle was allowed to put the linens away in the linen closet. Did not recall other rooms.
On the third floor, Myrtle lived in the northeast bedroom. She was never called by the servant’s bell in her room that she can remember. She did not recall any running water on the third floor. She did remember the central room next door was also a bedroom. It also had a bell, attached to hers, and both rang from the master bedroom.
Myrtle could not manage going to the basement, however, has memories about it. The laundry was done in the northeast area by the outside staircase, and here she did the ironing. She recalled one section as a wine cellar.
I wonder at this, as the Tillsons were strict Methodist and E.D. was head of the temperance union! Although, cases of French brandy are in the ledger books.
Another section was for the preserves and food stuff. She recalled a dumbwaiter off the kitchen (now breakfast room) which went down to the basement, to transport food. She recalled it was in the southeast corner of the breakfast room, which does have a pulley wheel in the same location in the basement. When a jar of preserves had been opened the leftovers were put back in the cool basement and put under a cage made of fine screening to keep the bugs and flies etc. off. Dairy products moved in from the milk house were also kept here.
Myrtle could recall making butter, not with a churn but in a container which was covered and shaken. She helped to make a very rich Christmas cake, which was wrapped in a brandy-soaked cloth and stored in the basement. She felt this worked a good as today’s frozen cakes.
Myrtle called the bells ‘the intercom.’ Not only did the bell tell you what room to go to, but also the way it rang gave you the message of what was required. She did not recall ‘the speaking tube.’ However, she would not have been in the position of using it due to her status.
M.A.’s granddaughter, Rosalind Harrison, was living at Annandale House, training to run a household of that stature. Myrtle was asked to be Rosalind’s personal maid on her honeymoon to Scotland. She refused for “fear of sailing across the Atlantic.” Myrtle recalled that she did not mind, as she herself got married later that year to Bill Dryer!