BEECHEY: Little known facts from around the world
Here are some little known facts from around the world gleaned from many sources, old and new. Some are Canadian, most are historical, and most are surprising. See how much you know.
Nearly 30 of Canada’s National Parks are larger than some countries.
Mary (Sawyer), indeed, had a little lamb. She was an 11-year-old girl and lived in Boston and one day was followed to school by her pet lamb. In the late 1860s, she helped raise money for an old church by selling wool from the lamb.
This one is no surprise – 80 per cent of all alcohol consumed in Canada is beer.
During the Great Depression, people made clothes out of food sacks. People used flour bags, potato sacks, and anything made from burlap. Because of this trend, food distributors started to make their sacks more colourful to help people remain a little bit fashionable.
Canada is home to three of the world’s top universities – University of Toronto, University of British Columbia, and McGill University.
Although most people would believe Australia is the snake capital of the world, Manitoba has the world’s largest concentration of snakes. In May, around 70,000 snakes come out of hibernation in the prairie province. The most common breed is the red-sided garter snake.
Iceland has the world’s oldest parliament in history. Called the Althing, it was established in 930 and has stayed as the acting parliament of Iceland since then.
Superman may be known as the great American hero, but his makers were Canadian comic book artist Joe Shuster and writer Jerry Siegel in the 1930s while the pair was still in high school. That should be great Canadian hero!
The world’s first UFO landing pad was built in 1967 in Alberta.
In medieval England, the word “ask” was pronounced “axe.” This pronunciation of the word was even featured in the first English translation of the Bible: “Axe and it shall be given.”
Canada is a country that recognizes the importance of quality education, and this is reflected in its people. Over 56 per cent of Canadian adults hold a college degree, the highest proportion among developed nations. The next most educated country in the world is Japan at just over 50 per cent, followed by Israel with 49.9 per cent.
Hollywood moved from New York to Los Angeles to escape Edison’s patents. Thomas Edison had patents on over 1,000 different things, including most of the technology needed to make high-end movies. So independent filmmakers moved to California, to an area of the country where the judges weren’t as friendly to Edison and his patents.
Built in 1695, Quebec City’s fortifications reach nearly 4.6 kilometres (2.9 miles) in length. Quebec City is not only the only walled city north of Mexico, but it was also the first city in North America to become a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Despite the legend, George Washington didn’t have wooden teeth! The first American president had luxury dentures that were made from gold, lead, and ivory, as well as being a mixture of animal and human teeth.
Alfred Nobel (1833–1896) is best known for the Nobel Peace Prize. Less well known is that Nobel also invented dynamite. As well as a chemist, engineer, and innovator, he was a weapons’ manufacturer. In 1888, Alfred’s brother Ludvig died and a French newspaper erroneously published Alfred’s obituary. It condemned him for his invention of dynamite, stating: ‘The merchant of death is dead… Dr. Alfred Nobel, who became rich by finding ways to kill more people faster than ever before, died yesterday.’ Alfred Nobel was devastated by how he would be remembered. His will set aside the bulk of his estate to establish the Nobel prizes. He gave the equivalent of US $250 million to fund such prizes. What will your obituary say?
‘Eh!’ is an actual word in the Oxford English Dictionary: “an exclamation used to represent a sound made in speech, especially one used to express enquiry, surprise, or to elicit agreement.”