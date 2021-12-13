BEECHEY: Little known facts from around the world

Here are some little known facts from around the world gleaned from many sources, old and new. Some are Canadian, most are historical, and most are surprising. See how much you know.

Nearly 30 of Canada’s National Parks are larger than some countries.

Mary (Sawyer), indeed, had a little lamb. She was an 11-year-old girl and lived in Boston and one day was followed to school by her pet lamb. In the late 1860s, she helped raise money for an old church by selling wool from the lamb.

This one is no surprise – 80 per cent of all alcohol consumed in Canada is beer.

During the Great Depression, people made clothes out of food sacks. People used flour bags, potato sacks, and anything made from burlap. Because of this trend, food distributors started to make their sacks more colourful to help people remain a little bit fashionable.

Canada is home to three of the world’s top universities – University of Toronto, University of British Columbia, and McGill University.

Although most people would believe Australia is the snake capital of the world, Manitoba has the world’s largest concentration of snakes. In May, around 70,000 snakes come out of hibernation in the prairie province. The most common breed is the red-sided garter snake.

Iceland has the world’s oldest parliament in history. Called the Althing, it was established in 930 and has stayed as the acting parliament of Iceland since then.

Superman may be known as the great American hero, but his makers were Canadian comic book artist Joe Shuster and writer Jerry Siegel in the 1930s while the pair was still in high school. That should be great Canadian hero!

The world’s first UFO landing pad was built in 1967 in Alberta.