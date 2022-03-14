BEECHEY: Jim Kramer learned to help himself and others
Poetry. Most people try to ignore it or hate it.
Those that like it often have specific tastes. That would be me. I grew up with my father’s poetry, which was always in rhyme and whether funny or profound, about a gift or special day or deeply spiritual, it was always very ‘human’ and anyone who read it could relate to it.
So, it was with great trepidation that I accepted a book of poetry being lent to me by a friend. Whoa, she was right! I was laughing with the first two poems, very surprised that someone had the same unusual humour of my dad! Well, after reading his works, I now know a lot about Jim Kramer; his likes, dislikes, frustrations, loves, and his very strong, caring, character.
Jim’s life was very different from most people, but I found I had many or the same feelings he did. The same sadness over opportunities you might dream of but could never achieve and the same joys when your new dreams came to fruition.
I expect, like myself, just about everyone in Tillsonburg knew of Jim, even if they didn’t know his name, for he would come whipping from North Street West onto Broadway and speed downtown on a mission in his motorized wheelchair. If he had been a superhero with a cape, it would have been flying straight out behind him!
Jim had cerebral palsy from a very young age, which over time would slowly steal many of his abilities and dreams, but not the new dreams and abilities he found. He did not sit at home, he was out working and doing things.
Unless you have been bound to a wheelchair, you have no idea what that person endures in life let alone handling the ailment, disease or disability that puts you in the chair. I was born with not properly assembled feet and knees. Although I could walk, I couldn’t run or kneel or skip or skate, etc. So, for different reasons than Jim, I didn’t fit in. I could not do sports or play like the others could do, which makes you very different, with only a few friends and no dates.
In both elementary and high school, I had surgeries, first on my feet and later my knees. For all of them I was in a wheelchair for a couple of weeks but for one I was in a wheelchair for a few months.
Back then there were no sloped sidewalks to cross a street. No ramps, door openers or anything. I was stuck on half a city block due to curbs and alleys. I had to get on the ground and bum up the stairs with someone holding my heavily casted leg or legs up. Those ground-breaking surgeries today are very antiquated but kept me going until the miracle of titanium knees came 24 years ago after I moved to Tillsonburg where my hubby Peter got to push me around town for a while.
My life can’t compare to Jim’s life. I was fixed. But I could feel and truly understand some of Jim’s pain and frustrations. I felt his joys, his love of nature, and his ache for others. All his poems touched me to some degree, and I was so pleased that he found solace in writing his poems.
In 2014, Jim entered a poetry contest to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Margaret Fishback Powers’ poem Footprints in The Sand, and he won first prize with his poem The Old Clock Tower.
Friends not only encouraged his poetry, but they also pushed him to do something with his talent and helped him to publish it. Moments in Time, Captured in Rhyme sold so well that even with a second printing, it sold out. Tillsonburg Library does have a copy.
The funds Jim raised from the sale of his book were donated to his favourite charity, The Terry Fox Foundation.
Jim passed away from cancer in 2021, but his poems will live on to help and allow others to glimpse and understand a few moments in his life that reflect in their own lives. With all his limitations Jim learned to help himself and others and I believe I shall always think of him with a superhero cape streaming out behind him as he whipped around town.