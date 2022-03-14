BEECHEY: Jim Kramer learned to help himself and others

Article content

Those that like it often have specific tastes. That would be me. I grew up with my father’s poetry, which was always in rhyme and whether funny or profound, about a gift or special day or deeply spiritual, it was always very ‘human’ and anyone who read it could relate to it.

So, it was with great trepidation that I accepted a book of poetry being lent to me by a friend. Whoa, she was right! I was laughing with the first two poems, very surprised that someone had the same unusual humour of my dad! Well, after reading his works, I now know a lot about Jim Kramer; his likes, dislikes, frustrations, loves, and his very strong, caring, character.

Jim’s life was very different from most people, but I found I had many or the same feelings he did. The same sadness over opportunities you might dream of but could never achieve and the same joys when your new dreams came to fruition.

I expect, like myself, just about everyone in Tillsonburg knew of Jim, even if they didn’t know his name, for he would come whipping from North Street West onto Broadway and speed downtown on a mission in his motorized wheelchair. If he had been a superhero with a cape, it would have been flying straight out behind him!

Jim had cerebral palsy from a very young age, which over time would slowly steal many of his abilities and dreams, but not the new dreams and abilities he found. He did not sit at home, he was out working and doing things.

Unless you have been bound to a wheelchair, you have no idea what that person endures in life let alone handling the ailment, disease or disability that puts you in the chair. I was born with not properly assembled feet and knees. Although I could walk, I couldn’t run or kneel or skip or skate, etc. So, for different reasons than Jim, I didn’t fit in. I could not do sports or play like the others could do, which makes you very different, with only a few friends and no dates.