BEECHEY: ‘Immune systems gone awry’
My latest free newsletter from Science News (sciencenews.org ) just arrived and I was sickened and anticipative all at once while reading one of the articles.
This information needs to known by those who have had COVID and have residual symptoms. For myself and too many other chronic sufferers, this research gives us hope.
First, Science News is ‘The Magazine of the Society for Science’ and has been writing on the wonders of science for over 100 years. It is very reputable and trustworthy. But remember, this research is in the very early stages.
It seems many people months after the COVID infection is gone (even with a mild case) still feel tired, have pain, brain fog and memory problems. I have read this many times over the last two years and remarked, ‘it sounds like they have Fibromyalgia.’ Many other people with various chronic illnesses have the same lasting symptoms but little research has been done and we had to learn to live with it.
The bad news is due to COVID, millions more people worldwide now have the symptoms. But because so many people got it at once, and they know the COVID virus was the definitive cause, they began researching. This was a massive step.
Laura Saunders wrote in her article ‘A faulty immune response may be behind lingering brain trouble after COVID-19,’ “But the immune system’s response to even mild cases can affect the brain, new preliminary studies suggest.”
It goes on to note this about immune system involvement, “It’s not a new idea. Immune systems gone awry have been implicated in cognitive problems that come with other viral infections such as HIV and influenza, with disorders such as myalgic encephalomyelitis (chronic fatigue syndrome), or ME/CSF, and even from the damaging effects of chemotherapy.”
They realized these cognitive symptoms are “linked to immune activation in the body, including the brain,” and they are studying anomalies in the cerebrospinal fluid around the brain to try and discover which changes are the culprits. Antibodies that your body builds up, assaulting proteins in the brain, could be one.
It is very difficult if you have brain fog to think, and make decisions. Put pain into the equation and in bad cases it becomes difficult to even function. Fibromyalgia people call it fibro fog and those having chemotherapy call it chemo fog. Now, there’s COVID fog. No matter what disease caused the fog, it can come after an infection, which causes the immune system to overreact in the brain.
A study of brain tissue in mice and humans infected with COVID showed that the immune cells in the brain called Microglia freaked out and damaged the brain around them. The brain damage with COVID was similar in those taking chemotherapy treatments.
Researchers realized these COVID fog symptoms of pain, exhaustion, memory problems in so many millions of people – all at once – are going to affect the health care system.
When I read the information, I kept thinking ‘people who have these residual symptoms need to understand what is happening to them, even if the research is just beginning.’ I presume their symptoms manifested similar to mine and perhaps those of us who have learned to live with them can help the flood of new people.
First, you need to know you are not going crazy! There really is something wrong with you! It isn’t just in your head! It is what most of us who have shared these same chronic symptoms thought for years. Ours don’t go away. I pray it won’t be like for those who have had COVID.
Don’t sit and wait for them to go away. Write down all the problems COVID left you with, and there are probably more than what has been listed. Learn about them.
While you are waiting for information or answers, make your body the best it can be with what you eat, drink, gentle exercises, and good sleep routines.
Let family or friends understand what you are going through and help you – it is a team effort. Ask for help if you need it. You are not alone. Be very thankful they are now doing the research!
