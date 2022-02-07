BEECHEY: ‘Immune systems gone awry’

My latest free newsletter from Science News (sciencenews.org ) just arrived and I was sickened and anticipative all at once while reading one of the articles.

This information needs to known by those who have had COVID and have residual symptoms. For myself and too many other chronic sufferers, this research gives us hope.

First, Science News is ‘The Magazine of the Society for Science’ and has been writing on the wonders of science for over 100 years. It is very reputable and trustworthy. But remember, this research is in the very early stages.

It seems many people months after the COVID infection is gone (even with a mild case) still feel tired, have pain, brain fog and memory problems. I have read this many times over the last two years and remarked, ‘it sounds like they have Fibromyalgia.’ Many other people with various chronic illnesses have the same lasting symptoms but little research has been done and we had to learn to live with it.

The bad news is due to COVID, millions more people worldwide now have the symptoms. But because so many people got it at once, and they know the COVID virus was the definitive cause, they began researching. This was a massive step.

Laura Saunders wrote in her article ‘A faulty immune response may be behind lingering brain trouble after COVID-19,’ “But the immune system’s response to even mild cases can affect the brain, new preliminary studies suggest.”

It goes on to note this about immune system involvement, “It’s not a new idea. Immune systems gone awry have been implicated in cognitive problems that come with other viral infections such as HIV and influenza, with disorders such as myalgic encephalomyelitis (chronic fatigue syndrome), or ME/CSF, and even from the damaging effects of chemotherapy.”