BEECHEY: I dream each year of long ago

During yet another difficult and unusual Christmas holiday, please put into perspective what Christmas is all about.

Article content

We are blessed that we can be with family by phone or virtually, so please don’t risk your lives for gifts, turkey or even hugs. Love for each other to stay healthy will transcend any COVID barriers. We cancelled our only family Christmas this past weekend to avoid any risk.

My Christmas gifts to you are three poems that my father Ronald Turner wrote in the 1980s about Christmas, which will touch your hearts.

Christmas Wish. ‘Tis said a Child was born this day in Bethlehem so far away. A Child to bring the words of love from He who watches from above. How could a child in manger born restore a world with strife a-torn? A world, which seems will not be freed from avarice, and lust and greed. His words of love are all we need. If only man would hear and heed, such words the whole world should hear, but with the heart, not just the ear. Unlock your hearts and use your ears. Don’t waste away the passing years. And show YOUR love in every way, just as you do on Christmas Day!

Christmas Dreams. I dream each year of long ago, of holly bright – and mistletoe – when those we loved were young and gay, all filled with cheer on Christmas Day. I dream of skates and sleighs and wondrous toys, the merry whirl of Christmas joys. My dreams have changed a lot since then, for that was truly ‘way back when.’ I’d love once more to hear and see those happy scenes that used to be, the pranks we played when we were able, the faces missing from the table. I think of all that made life grand. Why must the hourglass lose its sand? Still time will never steal away the dream I’ll have this Christmas Day that all mankind will say “Amen” to Peace on Earth, Good will to men!