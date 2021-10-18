There finally might be an answer to the billions of dead birds and wildlife.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

But first the bad news. Back in 2013, Science News reported the following American stats from the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute – studies that showed feral and house cats in the United States killed between 1.3 billion and four billion birds and between 6.3 billion and 22.3 billion small wild mammals annually.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. BEECHEY: How can we manage our cats? Back to video

Cats actually kill more native animals than any other human-related cause, such as car collisions and pesticides. Cats are considered the greatest human-linked threat to wildlife in the United States. Diseases from cats have also put native wildlife in danger. That is a lot from one non-native species, which came up from Africa to Europe.

Canadian stats are more elusive and smaller due only to our smaller population.

Things have changed over the years, with feral cats being neutered (not killed) and many cat owners putting bells or ‘birds-be-safe’ collars to warn the animals. Many new pet kittens are kept indoors. They also are taken for walks on a leash.

By the way, it is a bylaw in Tillsonburg that pets must stay on their own property and be leashed when out in public at all times.

Alas, it is still a smorgasbord out there. Cats still kill enough smaller prey to leave our native wildlife, such as raptors, fox, raccoons, skunks, opossums and others hungry and less able to survive.

As a wildlife rehabilitator I can say in truth that almost all orphans I received, no matter the species, with puncture wounds from a cat will die. Their mouth is that ‘dirty’. So even if the cat is ‘playing’ with an animal and they escape, chances it will live are almost non-existent.