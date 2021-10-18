BEECHEY: How can we manage our cats?
There finally might be an answer to the billions of dead birds and wildlife.
But first the bad news. Back in 2013, Science News reported the following American stats from the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute – studies that showed feral and house cats in the United States killed between 1.3 billion and four billion birds and between 6.3 billion and 22.3 billion small wild mammals annually.
Cats actually kill more native animals than any other human-related cause, such as car collisions and pesticides. Cats are considered the greatest human-linked threat to wildlife in the United States. Diseases from cats have also put native wildlife in danger. That is a lot from one non-native species, which came up from Africa to Europe.
Canadian stats are more elusive and smaller due only to our smaller population.
Things have changed over the years, with feral cats being neutered (not killed) and many cat owners putting bells or ‘birds-be-safe’ collars to warn the animals. Many new pet kittens are kept indoors. They also are taken for walks on a leash.
By the way, it is a bylaw in Tillsonburg that pets must stay on their own property and be leashed when out in public at all times.
Alas, it is still a smorgasbord out there. Cats still kill enough smaller prey to leave our native wildlife, such as raptors, fox, raccoons, skunks, opossums and others hungry and less able to survive.
As a wildlife rehabilitator I can say in truth that almost all orphans I received, no matter the species, with puncture wounds from a cat will die. Their mouth is that ‘dirty’. So even if the cat is ‘playing’ with an animal and they escape, chances it will live are almost non-existent.
But here’s the good news. Current Biology published a study on Feb. 11, 2021: “Provision of high meat content food and object play might reduce predation of wildlife animals by domestic cats,” a title alone which makes a lot of sense. The main reason animals hunt is they are hungry, and they all have the instinct to hunt prey.
Robbie McDonald, an ecologist at the University of Exeter in Cornwall, England, and colleagues investigated why well-fed cats might still kill wildlife. “Some cat foods may not be meeting all a cat’s needs,” McDonald says.
Cats are true (or ‘obligate’) carnivores, they require protein and nutrients found only in muscle tissue and organs and cats cannot digest large amounts of plant-based matter. They don’t have the digestive enzymes necessary to process them.
During a six-week study a group switched to grain-free, high-meat commercially available food. The researchers were amazed just the extra meat reduced those cat kills to about 36 per cent.
A different group working on the hunting instinct simply played with their cats for five to 10 minutes a day getting them to stalk, chase and pounce on a feather toy, then giving them a mouse toy to bite. This small playtime reduced kills about 25 per cent, although only with animals, not birds.
The study focused on prey brought home, so they do not have figures on how many wildlife kills were eaten or left outside. You can check out the details and results online at Current Biology.
Living with licensed, non-releasable wild skunks (used for education), this study makes sense to me. My carnivores are not freaking to get out the door, they are quite happy going to their dishes to eat.
The percentages seem small but considering the number of house cats that roam in densely populated areas, it could result in millions of animals surviving every year. If new kittens are kept indoors and the older cats can be slowed down in their need to kill outdoors by these simple measures, the number of kills will get smaller much faster.