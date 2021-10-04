BEECHEY: Honouring our first responders
Remember the signs on lawns and in windows when COVID started? When we recognized the burden that we were placing upon so many in our community?
We tried to say we support you and thank you to our first responders who stepped up to the plate and immediately went into rescue and ‘give all you got’ mode to keep us safe! Many put their lives at risk for you! Some had to give up living in the same rooms as their spouses and children to keep them safe. That was a long time ago, and we said thank you.
The Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI) noted last month that “90,000 health care workers in Canada have been infected with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.” Here is another bit of info – a ‘COVID-19 hospital stay costs three times more than a stay for a heart attack.’ Think about that.
After being stressed beyond belief for the last 18 months, our heroes are being harassed, threatened, and even assaulted by the public, as are store owners, and employees in restaurants, community centres and other publicly-employed staff, just for following the rules which were put in place to keep us all safe.
Burn out from exhaustion, stress, fear for their own families, and more has accelerated the predicted nursing shortage into a mega crisis today as many just can’t take anymore. A hospital is like a car, all the parts must work together to make it run smoothly and efficiently.
COVID has pushed the whole health care system to the limit, so we need to do our best to support our health care people everywhere – in hospitals, long term care, labs and in all departments. Too many have been to hell and back caring for our lives, our safety, and our needs.
We cared in the beginning. A window across from Lake Lisgar still has a blue heart in it. My homemade lawn sign was one of the last in Tillsonburg, lasting for 12 months, but then was stolen before this summer. But what have we done to support them or even thank them lately?
To acknowledge the tireless dedication and service of first responders and medical personnel in our community, the congregation of St. John’s Anglican Church in Tillsonburg wishes to invite our First Responders once again to an evening of praise, thanksgiving, to honour and thank them for all they have done in the last 18 months. Alas it cannot be opened to the public due to COVID restrictions to keep them safe. But the service will be live-streamed and available after the service on the St. John’s Tillsonburg YouTube channel.
“Come unto me, all you that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.”
We shall ask God’s blessing for the risks and sacrifices that you all make to save and improve the lives of the residents of Tillsonburg and surrounding area. We will pray heartily for physical, emotional and mental peace and the strength to continue on.
COVID protocol will be in effect for this service on Sunday, Oct. 17, 7:30 p.m. at St. John’s Anglican Church, Tillsonburg, 46 Ridout St. (corner of Ridout and Bidwell). A reception (subject to changing Covid regulations) will follow. For more information, contact the church office at 519-842-5573.
What about you? If you who wish to be involved in thanking all our first responders and front-line workers who serve us, put up a sign on your lawn again. Put something in your windows again! Anything you can think of. If you personally know someone, maybe a gift card for dinner!
Perhaps on Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. when our first responders are heading to the church, we should all go out and ring bells, so every neighbourhood hero hears our thanks.
While others try to tear them down, the rest of us need build them up by showing that we do care and support them. Ring all the church bells! It is time give support to them again.