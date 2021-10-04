BEECHEY: Honouring our first responders

Remember the signs on lawns and in windows when COVID started? When we recognized the burden that we were placing upon so many in our community?

We tried to say we support you and thank you to our first responders who stepped up to the plate and immediately went into rescue and ‘give all you got’ mode to keep us safe! Many put their lives at risk for you! Some had to give up living in the same rooms as their spouses and children to keep them safe. That was a long time ago, and we said thank you.

The Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI) noted last month that “90,000 health care workers in Canada have been infected with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.” Here is another bit of info – a ‘COVID-19 hospital stay costs three times more than a stay for a heart attack.’ Think about that.

After being stressed beyond belief for the last 18 months, our heroes are being harassed, threatened, and even assaulted by the public, as are store owners, and employees in restaurants, community centres and other publicly-employed staff, just for following the rules which were put in place to keep us all safe.

Burn out from exhaustion, stress, fear for their own families, and more has accelerated the predicted nursing shortage into a mega crisis today as many just can’t take anymore. A hospital is like a car, all the parts must work together to make it run smoothly and efficiently.

COVID has pushed the whole health care system to the limit, so we need to do our best to support our health care people everywhere – in hospitals, long term care, labs and in all departments. Too many have been to hell and back caring for our lives, our safety, and our needs.