BEECHEY: Getting ready for Christmas

We all need to add a little delight to our lives and Christmas time allows us to do it.

Home decorations are being dusted off, the lights are shining, and the music is playing!

Here are some ways to lift your spirits at E.D. Tillson’s 1883 Victorian family home in Tillsonburg, also known as the Annandale National Historic Site (ANHS).

On the Christmas Tour (first floor only) you will see the influence of ‘the unusual Oscar Wilde’ peeking out from behind the Christmas finery decorating these beautiful rooms. As well, the Pratt Gallery is displaying ‘All We Wanted for Christmas – Toys and Games’ from the museum’s collection. You will probably recognize some toys too!

Tours run from Nov. 29 through to Jan. 9, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. COVID rules allow tours of only the first floor. You must pre-book, wear your mask and social distance.

All events listed below have limited space available due to COVID restrictions so register early to avoid disappointment! All events can be booked online via the Connect to Rec 2.0 website (https://www.tillsonburg.ca/en/live-and-play/connect2rec-upgrade.aspx) or by calling 519-842- 2294.

For adults, on Wednesday, Dec. 22, make your own Christmas ornament. Supplies and instructions included. Session I 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Session II is 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Cost is $15 plus tax.

For children, on Tuesday, Dec. 21, it’s Christmas Break Ornament Making. Learn how to make your own Christmas ornament. Supplies and instructions included. Ages 4-8 years, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., ages 9-14 plus, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. $15 plus taxes.