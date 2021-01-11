BEECHEY: Get involved locally, regionally

Laurel Beechey  •  The World is a Stage
Jan 11, 2021  •   •  3 minute read
Laurel Beechey, The World is a Stage

It is heartwarming to have readers get in touch after reading an article and asking for more information. Writing on nature/environmental issues has garnered good questions, but the answers are not simple. So how do you personally help save the planet by saving the environment in our area?

Now one might think it should be as easy as calling up your municipality and finding out what environmental groups you could join. If you are in Tillsonburg, you have a problem, as we don’t have a town committee overseeing our environmental concerns, or specific groups working with the public to identify and make changes to our environment needs. They work with Oxford County, which has links to environmental plans and to Future Oxford (sustainability).

My recommendation? Decide what you are passionate about and start learning. But if you are interested in a group effort you may have to start that group! Think, plan, ask around who is interested, you might be very surprise to find others involved. If you have children or grandchildren in schools find out what they are doing and work with them.

Start asking on social media or get in touch with me and we will see what we can do (519-842-9416 or lbeechey@rogers.com).

Check out websites of larger groups in the country, province or cities near you to see if they are doing what you are interested in and maybe you can form a satellite group in your area. Remember, an area involves air, water, land, plants and animals, and you can work with the whole or individual sections. Here are some ideas you can check out.

Climate Action Network Canada says it is ‘the only network in the country that brings labour, development, faith-based, and Indigenous groups together with the key national, provincial, and territorial environmental organizations working on climate change.’

Environment: The Ontario Environmental Network says it ‘works to enable and enhance the work of its members to protect, conserve, restore and promote a clean, healthy, sustainable environment for present and future generations.’ They also maintain a directory of environmental organizations.

If you want to know what to do in your home and learn the science, checkout my favourite trusted Canadian sites – the David Suzuki Foundation and Carolinian Canada.

Otter Valley Naturalists, in normal years, meet on the second Monday of the month, Sept-June at the Vienna Community Centre with speakers and activities including Christmas Bird count, Baillie Birdathon, butterfly count, Monarch Butterfly tagging, and spring clean-up nature walks, as well as education, outreach, habitat creation and rehabilitation projects.

Norfolk Field Naturalists’ monthly meetings are the second Tuesday from September to May at the Vittoria Community Centre. Guest speakers present talks on aspects of natural history.

Wetlands are being decimated and with them amphibians, reptiles, and plants. Try the Toronto Zoo’s Citizen Science for Frog Watch and Ontario Turtle Rally. This is a super group with fantastic handouts, and easy to report sightings.

If you want to know why the Great Lakes are in trouble and learn trustworthy science try National Geographic Magazine’s website. It is American information but we share the waters.

Future Oxford is an Oxford County partnership, established in 2014 when 15 community members were appointed by County Council to form a steering committee to begin developing Oxford’s first Community Sustainability Plan.

The sustainability plan creates a vision of a sustainable community that balances community, environmental and economic interests. It sets out 70 distinct actions to achieve specific goals and targets for Oxford County’s future.