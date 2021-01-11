BEECHEY: Get involved locally, regionally

Article content

It is heartwarming to have readers get in touch after reading an article and asking for more information. Writing on nature/environmental issues has garnered good questions, but the answers are not simple. So how do you personally help save the planet by saving the environment in our area?

Now one might think it should be as easy as calling up your municipality and finding out what environmental groups you could join. If you are in Tillsonburg, you have a problem, as we don’t have a town committee overseeing our environmental concerns, or specific groups working with the public to identify and make changes to our environment needs. They work with Oxford County, which has links to environmental plans and to Future Oxford (sustainability).

My recommendation? Decide what you are passionate about and start learning. But if you are interested in a group effort you may have to start that group! Think, plan, ask around who is interested, you might be very surprise to find others involved. If you have children or grandchildren in schools find out what they are doing and work with them.