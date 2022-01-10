BEECHEY: Did you know there are three north poles?
Duane, a Norfolk & Tillsonburg News reader, asked if I had ever researched Earth’s drifting magnetic north pole?
No, but it was a great idea. Today’s column will hopefully give you a general idea what it is about, as things are just now getting exciting in the field, and it is all quite new.
Did you know there are three north poles? There is the geographic or True North, which is the north end of the axis that Earth spins on. It’s where longitude lines (drawn on a globe) meet at the top and the south.
Our planet is a magnet whose magnetic fields are formed at the centre of the earth by liquid metal core that flows over the solid iron core. Think of it as a bar magnet going from north to south. Add that our planet spins and you get a protective, magnetic field or bubble called a magnetosphere around us in space, but the spin is a bit wobbly causing the poles to wander a bit.
This Geomagnetic North pole doesn’t quite align with the True North pole as it is just off the northwest coast of Greenland. This bubble shields us from solar winds, radiation, plasma ejections from the sun, and cosmic rays – all kinds of energy that can harm us.
The third north pole is the Magnetic North. From Maya Wei-Haas’s National Geographic article (Magnetic North just changed. Here’s what that means) it is “defined as the point at which magnetic field lines point vertically down. Unlike geomagnetic north, this position is more susceptible to the surges and flows in the swirl of liquid iron in the core. These currents tug on the magnetic field, sending magnetic north hopping across the globe.”
Magnetic North is the navigational foundation for ships, planes, phones and your compass. It is used extensively in military and defenses.
This magnetic north pole over the last 150 years has migrated over 1,000 kilometres with increasing speed and in the next couple of decades it will be in Siberia, Russia.
What this means today is simply you better compensate when you use your compass. The north it used to point to is not where it points today.
Much research has been done on our two magnetic poles migrating enough to flip. Yup, the south pole would be north! Scientists figure that it happens about ever 350,000 years. Some flips last for very long periods before flipping back while others only a few thousand years.
Read more on that in a Carolyn Gramling National Geographics article (Feb. 18, 2021).
Rocks, ice cores and trees have helped to map out the movement of the magnet north pole including the last time that north and south poles flipped, now estimated at 41,000 to 42,000 years ago.
Many of the sciences are now using this timeline to see what many have changed during the last flip. Comparing it to solar activity, environmental changes, the dated extinction of larger animals [megafauna] like New Zealand’s giant kangaroo or trees and plants [megaflora] and finding some time periods matching.
What will archeology, geology, paleontology, or other ‘ologys’ tell us? How will it affect the animals that use the magnetic north to navigate and migrate? This includes mammals, fish, birds, algae, mud snails, turtles, etc.
NASA is very interested in the magnetosphere changes which will allow more forms of radiation into our atmosphere affecting their space programs, aviation and our atmosphere and us. Alan Buis says, “There’s no evidence that Earth’s climate has been significantly impacted by the last three magnetic field excursions, nor by any excursion event within at least the last 2.8 million years.”
There are many questions only now being asked, for which there are not yet definitive answers.
It will flip again, but no one knows when, so don’t freak out, it doesn’t happen quickly and when it does Canada will still be situated above the United States, although your compass may take you north to Florida!
Read more in ‘When north goes south’ by Chris Holt (Sept. 14, 2021).