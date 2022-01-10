BEECHEY: Did you know there are three north poles?

No, but it was a great idea. Today’s column will hopefully give you a general idea what it is about, as things are just now getting exciting in the field, and it is all quite new.

Did you know there are three north poles? There is the geographic or True North, which is the north end of the axis that Earth spins on. It’s where longitude lines (drawn on a globe) meet at the top and the south.

Our planet is a magnet whose magnetic fields are formed at the centre of the earth by liquid metal core that flows over the solid iron core. Think of it as a bar magnet going from north to south. Add that our planet spins and you get a protective, magnetic field or bubble called a magnetosphere around us in space, but the spin is a bit wobbly causing the poles to wander a bit.

This Geomagnetic North pole doesn’t quite align with the True North pole as it is just off the northwest coast of Greenland. This bubble shields us from solar winds, radiation, plasma ejections from the sun, and cosmic rays – all kinds of energy that can harm us.

The third north pole is the Magnetic North. From Maya Wei-Haas’s National Geographic article (Magnetic North just changed. Here’s what that means) it is “defined as the point at which magnetic field lines point vertically down. Unlike geomagnetic north, this position is more susceptible to the surges and flows in the swirl of liquid iron in the core. These currents tug on the magnetic field, sending magnetic north hopping across the globe.”