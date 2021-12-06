BEECHEY: Cycles of Life needs your help

People are asking what they can do to assist those in need, including the homeless in Tillsonburg.

There are many trapped in a very difficult cycle in which they are helpless to break. Some people will say get a job! But most employers require an address, phone number, a clean and decently dressed employee or a credit score to check. Everything the homeless don’t have. Some are disabled and some addicted. All need assistance. It requires a superhero to take the chance helping someone begin a new cycle in their life.

Long-term homelessness in Tilsonburg fluctuates. Many need some help to keep a roof over them.

Back in June, Cycles of Life was invited to come to Tillsonburg by our Helping Hand Food Bank, prompted by the growing need, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tillsonburg is the third Cycles of Life table in Oxford County, with Woodstock as the original base and the second in Ingersoll.

Cycles of Life tries to provide at no cost everything people might need, including food, clothing, toiletries, hygiene products, books, and small household items. People can even ask for help in finding various items or agencies that could assist in getting them back on track, or simply that they need a housing solution.

They are non-judgmental and no questions are asked. What matters is someone needs help, and they will do everything they can to provide the help they need.

Usually a community or business donates a space for them to set up a ‘community table’ indoors a day or two a week, although I did notice online that if for some reason the spot is not available they will set up on the street, even in the winter. Thank you, Upper Deck Youth Centre, at 19 Queen St., Tillsonburg, for hosting Cycles every Thursday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., to help our friends and neighbours!