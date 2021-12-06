BEECHEY: Cycles of Life needs your help
People are asking what they can do to assist those in need, including the homeless in Tillsonburg.
There are many trapped in a very difficult cycle in which they are helpless to break. Some people will say get a job! But most employers require an address, phone number, a clean and decently dressed employee or a credit score to check. Everything the homeless don’t have. Some are disabled and some addicted. All need assistance. It requires a superhero to take the chance helping someone begin a new cycle in their life.
Long-term homelessness in Tilsonburg fluctuates. Many need some help to keep a roof over them.
Back in June, Cycles of Life was invited to come to Tillsonburg by our Helping Hand Food Bank, prompted by the growing need, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tillsonburg is the third Cycles of Life table in Oxford County, with Woodstock as the original base and the second in Ingersoll.
Cycles of Life tries to provide at no cost everything people might need, including food, clothing, toiletries, hygiene products, books, and small household items. People can even ask for help in finding various items or agencies that could assist in getting them back on track, or simply that they need a housing solution.
They are non-judgmental and no questions are asked. What matters is someone needs help, and they will do everything they can to provide the help they need.
Usually a community or business donates a space for them to set up a ‘community table’ indoors a day or two a week, although I did notice online that if for some reason the spot is not available they will set up on the street, even in the winter. Thank you, Upper Deck Youth Centre, at 19 Queen St., Tillsonburg, for hosting Cycles every Thursday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., to help our friends and neighbours!
Tillsonburg’s Cycles of Life table is also supported by Helping Hand Food Bank, Harvest Food in St. Thomas, and the Rotary Club of Tillsonburg.
Of course, storage of donated items when you don’t have your own building is a big problem, but the McLaughlins have generously donated storage space for all three community tables! This of course requires volunteers to help move the items from storage to the three tables, sent where it is needed most.
Tim Smith and I had a great chat, and he mentioned their long-term goals are to be open 24/7 in a safe place for families or individuals to transition out of the cycle of homelessness. An empty school like Maple Lane would be super place, if it is still empty. ‘Tis a thought.
Here is what you can do to help. They need items donated as noted above, but here’s a little more detail to note: clothing only for older teens to adult sizes: winter coats, mittens and caps; footwear and boot sizes women 6-10, men 9-14 (nothing for children). Essentials from your bathroom. Non-perishable single serve food items needed for the homeless. Small kitchen appliances for people still in homes like toaster ovens, steamer, but nothing bigger than a microwave. PLEASE make sure they are clean, work and are safe.
Don’t forget cash! You can donate items or ask questions when they are open or make an appointment calling 226-777-4008. For a special treat, maybe a gift card for Tim Hortons or elsewhere for something hot.
Check out Cycles of Life on Facebook, it has a ‘donation’ button to help raise funds or E-transfers can be sent to cyclesoflife.fstl@gmail.com.
To help raise funds you can collect cans of all kinds and sizes, washed up and in big garbage bags which they sell to a recycler by weight.
Volunteers are needed everywhere – set up on the day, greeting and serving our friends and neighbours, clean up, transporting items to and from storage. Call and find out what you can do, students or seniors, sitting or standing!
Spread the word. Tillsonburg Upper Deck, Thursdays 3-5 p.m.; Ingersoll, Tuesdays 1-3 p.m., downtown gazebo; and Woodstock, Monday, Wednesday and Friday 1-3 p.m., mobile minivan parked on Perry Street close to Dundas.