BEECHEY: Climate migrations have begun
COVID is not going to rate very high in the history of your children and grandchildren’s lives.
For all that it seems a terrible pandemic to endure, we do have masks, distancing, common sense and vaccines that can keep us from dying. But today’s children must live through climate change.
Scientists have been measuring global average temperatures from the1880s. Globally we are now experiencing the hottest temperature since then. It was predicted that this summer would change our understanding of extreme heat, but those who predicted it are shocked and baffled by the record-breaking heat waves, heat domes, droughts, and loss of water sources.
And we thought last year’s global disasters were bad! Remember Australia?
How is it affecting us? Agriculture Canada’s drought map shows abnormally dry conditions range throughout the whole country and too much of that land has intensified through to ‘moderate’ conditions in Ontario; ‘severe’ throughout the prairies to BC; and there is an ‘extreme’ pocket in BC, a couple in Saskatchewan, and Manitoba has been hard hit with pockets going to exceptional droughts.
This affects the growing season, stunting or destroying crops, which affects not only our food consumption but also the livestock industry. If the ranchers have to purchase feed, they raise their prices and too often sell off the cattle.
That heat also causes wildfires that destroy too many homes, trees, people, and crops. Water sources dry up. Things we take for granted to survive, suddenly are becoming much more precious.
We now have ‘worst ever’ hurricanes and even our local rains storms arrive causing wind damage and flooding, which has been epitomized in Europe this year.
The heat also changes the acidity in the water, which kills many of the animals and plants that feed the creatures living in it.
It is now estimated that by 2050 a million more animals will be extinct. And let’s not forget that people have lost family, homes and livelihoods because of weather and in the last couple of years. Thousands have been hospitalized from heat-related maladies.
We are blessed to live in Canada for we will endure less suffering than much of the world, simply because we are further north. But don’t forget that glaciers and permafrost are melting faster than anyone thought, causing the oceans to rise, dams to burst and islands to disappear as coast lines receding, even on the Great Lakes.
As the climate changes the landscape of every county, many people are discovering that they can’t survive where they live today, so they have moved to where they hopefully can. The climate migration has already started from the hottest and poorest countries and if our governments don’t get off the pot Canada and Russia are going to get very crowded.
Between increasingly frequent hurricanes and wildlife fires many Americans are realizing it isn’t going to stop. If things don’t change people in the southern states will be heading north.
The migration has started and is getting worse quickly and the earth’s temperature has only gone up 1°C. Imagine when it is up 3°C!
It is estimated that 20 million people globally are on the move now. Before 2050 it is expected 1.5 billion will flee from temperatures.
What can you do? Start spreading the word to friends and family. The UN Extinction Summit starts Oct. 1, and Climate on Oct 31, make sure you contact your MP and MPPs before then!
Sign ‘Avaaz Canada climate petition.’ Christiana Figueres, Head of UN climate was quoted in National Geographic, “Avaaz has been fundamental to mobilising broad support for climate action.”
Then plan for your future. Start planting trees, learn how to garden. Learn how to keep your property cool. Put in solar panels (it is the cheapest source of energy now!) or wind turbines.
Our Earth is fragile and nearing the tipping point. Help it survive for your children’s futures.