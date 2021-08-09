COVID is not going to rate very high in the history of your children and grandchildren’s lives.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

For all that it seems a terrible pandemic to endure, we do have masks, distancing, common sense and vaccines that can keep us from dying. But today’s children must live through climate change.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. BEECHEY: Climate migrations have begun Back to video

Scientists have been measuring global average temperatures from the1880s. Globally we are now experiencing the hottest temperature since then. It was predicted that this summer would change our understanding of extreme heat, but those who predicted it are shocked and baffled by the record-breaking heat waves, heat domes, droughts, and loss of water sources.

And we thought last year’s global disasters were bad! Remember Australia?

How is it affecting us? Agriculture Canada’s drought map shows abnormally dry conditions range throughout the whole country and too much of that land has intensified through to ‘moderate’ conditions in Ontario; ‘severe’ throughout the prairies to BC; and there is an ‘extreme’ pocket in BC, a couple in Saskatchewan, and Manitoba has been hard hit with pockets going to exceptional droughts.

This affects the growing season, stunting or destroying crops, which affects not only our food consumption but also the livestock industry. If the ranchers have to purchase feed, they raise their prices and too often sell off the cattle.

That heat also causes wildfires that destroy too many homes, trees, people, and crops. Water sources dry up. Things we take for granted to survive, suddenly are becoming much more precious.