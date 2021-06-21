





Article content What to do this summer that is fun but safe? Well, Annandale National Historic Site has you covered for Canada Day and July. Granted the museum’s doors can’t open until Stage 3 (Early August) but they have definitely organized some great fun in the safety of your own homes! Some events are geared to kids but others, for adults like myself who have never grown up, will love them! We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. BEECHEY: Annandale National Historic Site plans fun activities in July Back to video Annandale NHS and Sobeys Tillsonburg are excited to announce they have “CANADA DAY IN THE BAG!” Families can create their own Canada Day Fun Fair with the purchase of a “Canada Day in the Bag” kit ($22.60). The contents include a cake mix and icing (donated by Sobeys Tillsonburg); Canadian paper flags; flag pin (one per family member while supplies last); otter pictures to create your own Otter Find in your home; Canada trivia quiz; jar of jelly beans (counting game) with sealed answer; supplies to make a Mountie craft; balloons; prizes; temporary tattoos; sparklers; all in a reusable bag compliments of Sobeys Tillsonburg! Thank you, Sobeys!

Article content There are 154 ‘Canada Day in the Bag’ kits available. Email Kathleen Watkin, Culture & Heritage Program Coordinator at kwatkin@tillsonburg.ca or call 519-688-3009 ext. 4211 no later than 3 p.m. Thursday, June 24. Payment and pick-up will be in the museum parking lot between 9-4, June 29-30 (cash only). — JUNE 28: Think about a pioneer activity you know and try to imagine your kids doing it today, like making biscuits without Bisquick! (I couldn’t make biscuits even with Bisquick – they came out like hockey pucks! I know, you just add water, maybe an egg, but then I also failed Jell-O for decades!) Fortunately, I am not the virtual instructor for this program, Kathleen is! So, here’s the scoop: Annandale NHS will be offering Pioneer Explorers in July as virtual programming. ‘Oscar’ and his best friend ‘Wilde’ want to share having fun discovering what life was like as an early pioneer in Tillsonburg through an ANHS website and pioneer theme activities. Every week there is a new theme (descriptions below) and it starts Monday, June 28. Theme 1: Life Before Bisquick. Eating has always been one of our favourite things to do so you will discover how the pioneers found and grew their own food. (No food does not grow in grocery stores!) Theme 2: Favourite Toys. Discover how pioneer children entertained themselves! (Really? Without electricity?) Theme 3: Hearth and Home: Let’s discover how pioneer families lived! (Let’s ponder décor and decorate our walls with logs and moss.)

Article content Theme 4: Celebrate Good Times. Discover how the pioneers celebrated their holiday traditions! (How do you do that with no balloons?) Theme 5: Making Friends. Let’s discover all about the pioneers’ relationship with the First Nations Peoples. (They were most excellent friends who saved most pioneer families through the first winters.) Each activity comes with a box including password to the website; a themed activity booklet; and themed crafts. You provide the scissors, glue, tape and markers, they provide the rest. The estimated time to complete themed activities, geared towards ages five to 12, is 60 to 90 minutes. The cost to participate for each child in each theme activity is $11.30 (tax included). If your choice is to do all five themes, the cost is $45.20 (tax included). Pick up will happen every Monday from 9-4 at the museum starting June 28 (and each Monday throughout July). Remember you don’t have to live in Tillsonburg to enjoy this, but you do have to come to 30 Tillson Ave. to pick up your treasures.

