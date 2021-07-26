BEECHEY: Annandale museum reopens
Article content
Annandale National Historic Site’s museum officially reopened to the public on Monday, July 26 at 9 a.m.
Advertisement
Article content
Timed appointments, mask wearing and social distancing restrictions are still in place, but they look forward to welcoming back visitors to both the first floor of Annandale house and the Pratt Gallery.
BEECHEY: Annandale museum reopens Back to video
News Flash: Annandale NHS is excited to introduce you to Connect to Rec 2.0, the town’s new online registration program. (This is the same program the Tillsonburg Community Centre is using to register for their programming.) This new software allows you to register for museum programming, museum tours, and museum teas and talks from the comfort of your home, at your convenience day or night. To register for Connect to Rec 2.0, go tillsonburg.ca or call 519-842-2294 (during office hours) and they will help you register.
Remember you can enrol in one program or one every week. It’s totally up to you and your schedule!
Admissions increase: Although the museum remains free to members of the Tillsonburg & District Historical Society, they have increased our admission prices for 2021. Effective July 26 the new admission prices are: Child (Under 6) free; Child (6-11) $2.50; Student (12-18) $3.50; Adult (18-59) $7; Seniors (60+) $5.75; Family (2 Adults & 2 Children) $14; Pratt Gallery $2.50. (Trust me these are affordable rates.)
Annandale NHS is offering programming for the month of August on their beautiful lawn. Registration numbers are limited so that if the weather is too hot or raining, it can be move to the second floor Program Room, with COVID restrictions in place of course. Remember to dress appropriately for the lawn and bring along your water bottle.
Advertisement
Article content
This year’s Wilde and Woolly Fun features a crafty celebration of string and yarn.
Children’s Wilde and Woolly will meet the same as last year on Tuesday or Thursday: Children (5-8) meet from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. while pre-teens (9-14) meet the same day from 1:30-3:30. The kids can enroll in one or one every week at $5 each session. The crafts are weaving Aug. 3 or 5; knitting Aug. 10 or 12; Macramé Aug. 17 or 19; and Fine Art Aug. 24 or 26. To register for an account with additional family members (etc. Child), use the ‘Add Family’ link at tillsonburg.ca.
Adult Wilde and Woolly is on Mondays from 1:30-3:30. The cost is $6 a session – Aug. 9, weaving; Aug. 16, knitting; Aug. 23, macramé.
Registrar online via the Connect to Rec 2.0 website or call 519-842-2294.
Coffee Break with the Curator: Bring your chair and coffee for a weekly informal talk highlighting some of the curator’s favourite things from the collection Aug. 4, 11, 18, and 25, 10:30-11 a.m. Cost is by donation.
1950s Trousseau Tea and Talk: Come and listen to a talk on wedding traditions from the 1950s. Tea and goodies will be served on the lawn and of course you get to tour the exhibit of 1950 gowns! Friday, Aug. 20 from 2-3:30 p.m. at $15/person. Register in advance, limited space.
Tours of Annandale House and Pratt Gallery: The first floor of the house and the Pratt Gallery will be open for pre-booked tours Monday to Friday starting July 26 to Sept. 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This summers Pratt Gallery exhibition is Platinum Celebration – a 1950s Wedding Gown Show. This exhibit highlights 1950s gowns from the museum’s permanent collection. Book your tour online via the Connect to Rec 2.0 website or call 519-842-2294.
It will be wonderful to get back to the museum, there are always interesting things to see and do. I am going to get my dates booked right now!
A special request! If you have a 1950s cookbook that could be borrowed for the wedding exhibit, please call Patty at the number above. (They made great wedding gifts!)