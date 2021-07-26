BEECHEY: Annandale museum reopens

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Timed appointments, mask wearing and social distancing restrictions are still in place, but they look forward to welcoming back visitors to both the first floor of Annandale house and the Pratt Gallery.

News Flash: Annandale NHS is excited to introduce you to Connect to Rec 2.0, the town’s new online registration program. (This is the same program the Tillsonburg Community Centre is using to register for their programming.) This new software allows you to register for museum programming, museum tours, and museum teas and talks from the comfort of your home, at your convenience day or night. To register for Connect to Rec 2.0, go tillsonburg.ca or call 519-842-2294 (during office hours) and they will help you register.

Remember you can enrol in one program or one every week. It’s totally up to you and your schedule!

Admissions increase: Although the museum remains free to members of the Tillsonburg & District Historical Society, they have increased our admission prices for 2021. Effective July 26 the new admission prices are: Child (Under 6) free; Child (6-11) $2.50; Student (12-18) $3.50; Adult (18-59) $7; Seniors (60+) $5.75; Family (2 Adults & 2 Children) $14; Pratt Gallery $2.50. (Trust me these are affordable rates.)

Annandale NHS is offering programming for the month of August on their beautiful lawn. Registration numbers are limited so that if the weather is too hot or raining, it can be move to the second floor Program Room, with COVID restrictions in place of course. Remember to dress appropriately for the lawn and bring along your water bottle.