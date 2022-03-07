BEECHEY: ANHS explores Tillsonburg’s ‘story of incorporation’

March was an important month in the Tillson family. Our founder George Tillson carved our fair town of Tillsonburg out of the bush in 1825 and 47 years later it was incorporated, not as a village but as a town.

His youngest son, Edwin Delevan Tillson, at 47, became the first mayor by acclamation. That date, 150 years later, was celebrated by the town but not at the exact place, as the Sons of Temperance Hall is no longer with us. Nor is our town hall.

We did not get our own town hall until 26 years later in 1898. No one wanted their taxes to go up for meetings, so they rented a hall in the Sons Of Temperance building on the southeast corner of Baldwin and Bidwell. Evidently, it was sufficient to their needs. Of course, it helped that the Sons of Temperance offered their hall for the council meetings rent free for one year, so on March 22 the first of those meetings was held.

They had replaced their hall, built in 1863 and later destroyed by fire, with a new, big building – two stories high. This was where theatre, church services, major assemblies, touring and community entertainment ventures and other social events where held. It was like today’s Lion’s Auditorium – a large room with a raised platform at one end. It was also known as the Sons Music Hall.

It was here that the men debating, nay, arguing for or against incorporating as a village or town had been meeting. Incorporation was a very hot, contentious issue.

The fraternal society Sons of Temperance frowned upon the use of alcohol and was part of the temperance wave that was sweeping society. Alcohol, the same as today, led to the abuse of women and children, and other marginalized people destroying homes emotionally and financially. Unlike today, there were no agencies to house or assist the victims or the drunkard. So perhaps it was wise to place the operation of the town there, where presumable they would not drink until after the meetings.